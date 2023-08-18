EULEX, US raise alarm over Serb police resignations in northern Kosovo

EULEX, US raise alarm over Serb police resignations in northern Kosovo
At the end of July, 46 members of the Serbian community were recruited into the Kosovo police to fill vacancies.
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2023

The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and the US ambassador in Pristina both expressed concern on August 17 regarding the recent resignations of three newly recruited Kosovo Serb policemen from the Kosovo police.

At the end of July, 46 members of the Serbian community were recruited into the Kosovo police to fill vacancies in the northern part of the country. Previously, the police station for the northern region, populated mainly with ethnic Serbs, had faced resignations, leading to a shortage of Serbian officers. These resignations were prompted by the cancellation of license plates issued by Serbian authorities for cities in Kosovo.

“Looking with concern at the recent resignations of three newly recruited Kosovo Serbs members of the Kosovo Police. EULEX is closely following these worrisome developments. Police composition should reflect and represent the society they serve and protect,” head of the EULEX mission, Giovanni Pietro Barbano tweeted.

Barbano stated that non-majority members of the Kosovo police can contribute significantly to community-oriented policing, ensuring the safety of their own communities.

The US ambassador in Kosovo, Jeff Hovenier, responded to Barbano's comment, indicating that the US shares the same concerns. Hovenier reiterated the US commitment to supporting Kosovo's multi-ethnic police force, underscoring the need for police officers to carry out their duties free from intimidation. He stated that the situation is being closely monitored.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Flying of Greater Albania flag during Kosovan PM’s North Macedonia visit sparks regional scandal

European Commission warns of potential action on Serbia

Annual inflation in Kosovo eases to 2.4% in July

News

Ukraine to target Africa for diplomatic push in bid to counter Russian influence, foreign minister says

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has compared the move to a diplomatic “counteroffensive,” underlining that Ukraine aims to “free Africa from Russia’s grip”, not replace it.

India to buy a record 9mn tonnes of discounted Russian wheat to head off domestic price spike

India is reportedly in confidential talks with Russia for the biggest ever grain deal between the two countries, the supply of some 8-9mn tonnes of wheat worth $2bn, even though India is reportedly demanding a very deep discount.

Poland’s PiS seeks extra advantage by holding referendum on election day

Ruling party wants voters to answer four questions on policies that it claims Donald Tusk's opposition Civic Coalition will attempt to implement if it wins the election.

Czechia adds three more Russians to national sanctions list

Weapons oligarch Boris Obnosov sanctioned after outcry over his family's luxurious lifestyle in Prague.

Slovak president asks PM to summon Security Council after wave of arrests

Intelligence Agency chief charged with involvement in a criminal ring.

Ukraine to target Africa for diplomatic push in bid to counter Russian influence, foreign minister says
22 hours ago
India to buy a record 9mn tonnes of discounted Russian wheat to head off domestic price spike
1 day ago
Poland’s PiS seeks extra advantage by holding referendum on election day
1 day ago
Czechia adds three more Russians to national sanctions list
1 day ago
Slovak president asks PM to summon Security Council after wave of arrests
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    11 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    16 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    9 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: The Austrian troubleshooter cleaning up the Moldovan ‘laundromat’ bank
    4 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    11 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    16 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    9 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss