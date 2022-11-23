European Parliament calls for ‘reenergised’ enlargement process – but only for countries that back Russia sanctions

European Parliament calls for ‘reenergised’ enlargement process – but only for countries that back Russia sanctions
Tonino Picula says MEPs want a transparent and accelerated expansion process "for those who deserve it". / europarl.europa.eu
By bne IntelliNews November 23, 2022

MEPs voted by an overwhelming majority in favour of a recommendation calling for the enlargement process to be “reenergised” but only for countries that align with EU sanctions policy on Russia. 

Singling out Serbia, which has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia, the resolution said accession negotiations with the country “should advance only if the country supports EU sanctions against Russia and makes significant progress on EU-related reforms”.

This was reiterated in a statement from the Group of Socialists and Democrats, which said the EU should also reconsider EU funds for the Serbian regime unless it joins the sanctions.

The vote followed repeated calls from MEPs for Serbia to align with EU policy, and the document stressed the “importance for the EU of prioritising the alignment of accession countries with the EU’s common foreign and security policy”. 

The recommendation was adopted by 502 votes in favour, with 75 against and 61 abstentions.

European Parliament rapporteur for the New Enlargement Strategy Tonino Picula commented: “By adopting solid recommendations on how future enlargement policy should be implemented, we can once again set the tone and standards to enable the European Union to grow and prosper. We wish to ensure that the EU remains an evolving community of European states open to like-minded democracies joining it, sharing common values and interests.”

“While our national team [Croatia] was playing, the European Parliament just confirmed my recommendations on the New Enlargement Strategy with 502 votes!” Picula, pictured wearing a Croatia scarf to support his World Cup team during part of the debate, later commented on Twitter. 

“We want a transparent and accelerated expansion process for those who deserve it and the abolition of funds for those regimes that do not support EU values,” he added. 

Accession by 2030 

As well as the need to align with EU policy the recommendation talked of the bloc being open to “like-minded democracies” joining it the recommendation also called for accession negotiations to be concluded by 2030, and for changes to the decision-making process including by accepting new members by qualified majority instead of unanimity. The statement also stressed that there should be no alternatives to accession for aspiring members. 

“In light of the growing Russian threat to European peace and stability, an enhanced enlargement policy remains the strongest geopolitical tool at the EU’s disposal … To be a more credible and efficient global player, the EU should reform its decision-making procedures for the accession of new members,” the recommendation said. 

Accession candidates and potential candidates from the Western Balkans have become increasingly disillusioned as the accession process has dragged on. Some countries have had their progress delayed by bilateral disputes with existing member states that are unrelated to the EU, notably the vetoes on North Macedonia’s progress imposed by first Greece and later Bulgaria.

MEPs called for democratic reform and the rule of law to be put at the forefront of the enlargement process, and for the EU to reward candidate countries when they make sustainable progress. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine faces one of worst declines in GDP from a war, says EBRD

EBRD warns of risk of 'zombification'

Six dead in widespread flooding across Western Balkans

News

Kyrgyzstan claims to be mulling end to graft-ridden customs service

But a contentious procurement law in the works has fuelled scepticism about government claims to be fighting corruption.

Hungary faces suspension of EU funds, according to German press reports

Budapest said to receive RRF funds but €7.5bn of Cohesion Funds will remain frozen.

Turkey’s Syria airstrikes ‘directly threatened’ US personnel says Washington

Erdogan says ground offensive is next. Kurdish groups accuse Ankara of using Istanbul bombing as pretext for military incursion.

Serbia and Kosovo reach agreement to end number plate dispute

Deal to ease tense situation in northern Kosovo, after EU High Commissioner Josep Borrell warned earlier this month of risk of a new conflict.

Ukraine plunged into darkness as Russia launches a renewed ferocious missile attack on its power stations

Ukraine braces for its worst winter since World War 2, Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as the country suffers another wave of virulent Russian strikes.

Kyrgyzstan claims to be mulling end to graft-ridden customs service
2 hours ago
Hungary faces suspension of EU funds, according to German press reports
3 hours ago
Turkey’s Syria airstrikes ‘directly threatened’ US personnel says Washington
9 hours ago
Serbia and Kosovo reach agreement to end number plate dispute
11 hours ago
Ukraine plunged into darkness as Russia launches a renewed ferocious missile attack on its power stations
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    3 months ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  3. Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s imports recover as trade pivots to the east
    3 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    22 hours ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    23 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    24 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    24 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss