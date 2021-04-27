Even Russians protesting against Putin support the annexation of Crimea

Of those that support Russian President Vladimir Putin's action, nearly nine out of ten Russians support the decision to annex Crimea, but even among those that disapprove of him, the move is supported by three quarters of voters
By bne IntelliNews April 27, 2021

The overwhelming majority of Russians (86%) consistently support the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, even if they oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a recent poll by independent pollster the Levada Center released on April 26.  

Among the respondents who believe that the country is moving in the right direction, 95% support the annexation of the peninsula to one degree or another, Levada reports. Among those who believe that the country is going in the wrong direction, the level of support for accession is lower at 78%.  

Nine out of ten (94%) of respondents that approve of Putin support the annexation of Crimea, and among those who disapprove of the president the level of support for the annexation is 75%.  

A somewhat smaller, but at the same time consistently high two thirds (69%) of Russians believe that the annexation of Crimea brought more benefits to Russia than harm. One fifth of respondents (18%) believe that the annexation has done more harm than good.  

Eight out of ten (84%) of respondents who believe that the country is moving in the right direction are confident that the annexation of Crimea to Russia has brought the country more benefit than harm. Among those who believe that things are going badly in the country, just over half (54%) believe the annexation has benefited Russia. A third (32%) are sure that the annexation of the peninsula did more harm.  

One and a half out of ten Russians (16%) of Russians believe that by annexing Crimea, Russia violated international obligations, whereas seven out of ten (71%) are sure it did not violate international law. These trends have remained consistent and compared to 2019, the differences are within the statistical error of the survey.  

