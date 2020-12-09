Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed

Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
By bne IntelliNews December 9, 2020

The tender for the construction of the new nuclear unit at the Dukovany power plant in Czechia will be delayed to 2021, said the Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek. 

The Permanent Committee on Nuclear Energy discussed four possible options at a meeting on December 9, which will be addressed by the heads of parliamentary parties by the end of January, when the final decision will be made. 

A framework agreement on the construction of the new nuclear power plant was signed by the Czech state, the semi-state utility company CEZ and Elektrarna Dukovany II in July this year. 

By 2024, the investor CEZ has to tender for the main supplier of Dukovany, negotiate a contract, secure all necessary permits and to ensure that the new power plant unit is put into operation in 2036. The state will bear guarantees for political and legislative risks that could make the project impossible. 

According to Havlicek, the options considered include a scenario in which all five current bidders will be invited to the tender; the second option is to invite three bidders without Russia and China. Another option is to postpone the selection procedure until after the parliamentary elections next year, Havlicek added. 

The fourth option is the so-called ‘3+2 model’, where Russia and China could be allowed to take part in supplier consortia, and the remaining members would be EU and Nato countries which is, according to Havlicek, the preferred option. 

Havlicek pointed out that in the 3+2 model Russian and Chinese firms could join forces with the other three potential bidders — South Korea’s KHNP, France’s EdF and Westinghouse of the United States.

"It is an option where we would not throw the baby out with the bathwater, we would secure a competitive tender, we would be able to reduce the price and at the same time protect the state’s security interests," he said to the Czech News Agency.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Borsa Istanbul takes stock of its new speculator

No reaction from Kazakh elites as bombshell FT report says Nazarbayev’s son in law siphoned millions from pipeline scheme

Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019

News

‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan

“A large part of the electorate is experiencing economic problems. Economic policies of the AKP party government appear to have received low marks,” says pollster.

Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise

Rule of law mechanism to remain but Budapest and Warsaw given guarantees that sanctions won't be used until the EU court decides whether they are in line with EU law.

Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin

While he remains free, Bishkek may struggle to negotiate for American aid.

Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president

Kosovo's parliament must elect a new president as Hashim Thaci stepped down after he was indicted for war crimes.

Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off

Croatian producers put over 200,000 Christmas trees on the market last year, but only 310 were exported, mainly to neighbouring Bosnia.

‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan
3 hours ago
Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
15 hours ago
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
1 day ago
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
1 day ago
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    2 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    10 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss