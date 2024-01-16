Explosion in Kosovo’s North Mitrovica on anniversary of Serb leader's murder sparks security concerns

Explosion in Kosovo’s North Mitrovica on anniversary of Serb leader's murder sparks security concerns
North Mitrovica, in Kosovo, is populated mainly by ethnic Serbs. / bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 16, 2024

Tensions have flared in Kosovo’s city of North Mitrovica, populated mainly by ethnic Serbs, after an explosion, believed to be caused by a hand grenade, occurred shortly before midnight near a hotel, resulting in two people being injured and several cars damaged.

The incident took place on the anniversary (January 16) of the assassination of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, leader of the Civic Initiative Freedom, Democracy, Justice, who was killed six years ago in front of his party's premises in North Mitrovica.

Emergency response teams from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and the Kosovo Force (KFOR) swiftly arrived at the scene, working alongside local police to assess the situation, Koha.net reported.

According to reports, the blast damaged four or five cars, and while one of the injured individuals sustained more serious injuries, they are not life-threatening.

Kosovo Police spokesperson, Baki Elshani, confirmed the incident, stating, "Around 11:50 p.m., a hand grenade allegedly exploded at the Bisevac hotel in North Mitrovica. As a result of the explosion, 4-5 cars were damaged, and two people were injured, one of them has more serious injuries, but not life-threatening."

Serbian politician from Kosovo, Rada Trajkovic, president of the European Movement of Serbs, sees the explosion as a deliberate message aimed at the Serbs in the north, suggesting a potential recurrence of the fate suffered by Ivanovic.

Trajkovic said: "It's a message. When the state does not work for something, which is the security situation in the north, it has a very big impact on the citizens."

Trajkovic accused the Kosovan authorities of allowing individuals associated with Ivanovic's murder to dominate the region's security landscape, leading to an unsettling atmosphere.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kosovo to exclusively use euro as its currency sparking new row with Serbia

Over a quarter of Kosovan adults consider emigrating after gaining visa-free travel to the EU

Albanian and Kosovan officials spent thousands at Washington hotel to win favour with Trump

News

Bulgarian gambling mogul’s offices raided in probe into ex-national security chief’s death

Vassil Bozhkov questioned over possible connection to the shooting of Aleksei Petrov on Vitosha mountain near Sofia.

Montenegro plans samurai bond to diversify funding sources

Japan-educated PM Milojko Spajic discussed Tokyo Stock Exchange debut with bankers at Davos in bid to reduce borrowing costs.

Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq

Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq on January 20 for the first time in two years, causing minor injuries to US personnel, but marking a significant escalation in rising tensions in the region.

Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions

The international community expressed grave concern amid temporary escalations between Iran and Pakistan.

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe, totalling nearly nine million barrels, are facing delays as tankers are forced to reroute due to escalating tensions in the Red Sea

Bulgarian gambling mogul’s offices raided in probe into ex-national security chief’s death
14 hours ago
Montenegro plans samurai bond to diversify funding sources
14 hours ago
Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
16 hours ago
Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions
17 hours ago
Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago
  2. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    5 days ago
  3. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    16 hours ago
  4. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    1 day ago
  5. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    1 day ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    16 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss