Facebook says ads from Albanian political parties should be transparent

International social media site Facebook has called on Albanian political parties to be transparent on how they finance their political advertising on the site ahead of the April 25 general election.
A March 8 statement from Facebook, quoted by AP, says that from March 11 “all electoral and political ads in Albania must come from authorised advertisers and include “Paid for by” disclaimers”.
Facebook made its ad transparency tools available globally from June 2019, allowing advertisers to get authorised to run political ads on the site and label them with “Paid for by”.
Political advertising via the social media site had been the subject of controversy and Facebook previously rejected demands to factcheck political ads on the site. However, ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, Facebook reportedly started removing political ads with dangerous or misleading claims, though some critics said this was too little, too late.