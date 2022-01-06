Facebook takes down Polish far-right political party Konfederacja’s page

Facebook takes down Polish far-right political party Konfederacja’s page
Meta said that Konfederacja’s Facebook page was removed for discriminatory content and spreading false information about the COVID-19 pandemic.
By bne IntelliNews January 6, 2022

The Facebook page of Poland’s far-right political party Konfederacja was taken down on January 5 for failing to meet the social media platform’s community standards for hate speech and misinformation, Facebook’s mother company Meta said.

The decision reignited the debate on freedom of speech on global social media run by commercial tech companies like Meta. The removal is also likely to revive the discussion on regulating the big tech presence on a national level.

Meta said that Konfederacja’s Facebook page was removed for discriminatory content and spreading false information about the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Konfederacja has indeed spoken a number of times on Facebook and its other social media against the rights of LGBT+ people. The party has also opposed means to slow down the spread of the pandemic and openly sided with anti-vaccination groups.

“We are a party with poll support as high as 10%. Removing our profile under the guise of fighting disinformation is an attack aimed at the Polish political scene. And it can be safely described as interference in the Polish raison d'état by an international corporation,” Konfederacja wrote in a statement.

The far-right group received support from the government, with which it often votes in the parliament and with which it has been linked as a potential coalition partner after the election in 2023.

“I have argued with … Konfederacja many times and did not spare them words of criticism. And they did not spare me their criticism. But criticism must not mean silencing anybody, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a Facebook post.

“Therefore, I stand on their side today. I do not agree that Konfederacja should be deprived of the freedom of speech," Morawiecki added.

Meta said that it had issued several warnings to the administrators of the Konfederacja’s Facebook page before making the decision to take it down.

The party said it was going to file a civil lawsuit against Meta and come up with a draft law to ensure no similar interventions could take place.

The removed page had over 670,000 followers. Konfederacja dusted off an older profile it had to continue messaging the public. The profile went from 11,000 followers to over 23,000 in 24 hours as of January 6.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’

Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals

Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to tackle power shortages

Tech

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’

Fortune magazine says impact answers question of how much of the cryptocurrency is produced “using super-dirty coal” in the Central Asian country.

Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend

Founded by two Romanian entrepreneurs, Tremend is one of the fastest-growing and largest independent software engineering companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals

London hospitals to get access to Better's digital healthcare platform that allows them to share information.

Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to tackle power shortages

Cryptocurrency mining was popular in northern Kosovo where residents had received free electricity for years, but the ongoing energy crisis has forced Pristina to seek ways to rein in power use.

Value of online purchases by North Macedonia's citizens up 84.5% in January-September

More people have been shopping online since the pandemic started but the biggest changes is the shift to online purchases from local retailers.

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’
1 day ago
Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend
1 day ago
Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals
2 days ago
Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to tackle power shortages
3 days ago
Value of online purchases by North Macedonia's citizens up 84.5% in January-September
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    2 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    1 day ago
  3. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    1 day ago
  4. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    3 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK: 2022 Russia
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    21 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    1 month ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    2 days ago
  5. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss