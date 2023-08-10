Factory producing military equipment explodes near Moscow

Factory producing military equipment explodes near Moscow
Smoke billowing from military equipment factory outside Moscow that exploded on 9 August. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 10, 2023

A factory that manufactures precision optical devices for the Russian military near Moscow has exploded, leaving at least 52 people injured.

The Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, located in Sergiev Posad, has been producing essential equipment for the armed forces since World War II. It currently makes precision optical devices, including night vision goggles and binoculars, as well as medical equipment. The factory is owned by Shvabe Holding, which itself is a part of Rostec, Russia’s large state-owned defence conglomerate.

According to Russian officials, the explosion occurred due to a technological failure in a fireworks warehouse “being rented by a well-known local company.” Russian independent media outlet Verstka has named that company as Piro-Ross, which recently filed for bankruptcy, and is thought to have had government contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence. Russia’s Investigate Committee has opened a criminal case on “violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities.”

The director of Piro-Ross has rejected the official story, and has stated that the explosion came from a different warehouse that stored metal pipes.

Videos shared on social media show a huge mushroom cloud following the explosion, and debris flying in all directions damaging property.

This explosion follows a number of other blasts at Russian industrial sites, some of which have been linked to Ukrainian drone attacks or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

Writing on social media, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov revealed that 38 buildings were affected, including two schools.

“Rescuers will need about 12 hours to remove the rubble. There may still be people there. Three have already been extracted. Their condition has been assessed by doctors as serious. Nearly 160 rescuers and law enforcement agencies are working at the site. The exact causes of the explosion are [still] to be found out,” he said. “A total of 56 people sought medical help. 30 are now in hospital. Six of them are in intensive care. Another 26 people went to the trauma centre but they did not need hospitalisation. After examination, doctors let them go home.”

Following initial speculation, the Russian emergency services also emphasised the explosion did not occur due to a drone strike.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

RIDDLE: A valve that cannot be shut off

Ruble drops to below RUB100 to the dollar for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war

CBR monetary policy guideline has three gloomy scenarios for increasingly fractured world

News

Tajik national allegedly behind second attack in a year on Iranian shrine

Officials say Islamic State responsible for attack that left one dead, but could have resulted in many more fatalities.

Karins to step down as Latvian prime minister

Ruling New Unity party set to nominate new candidate to try to build new coalition.

Zimbabwe prepares to launch gold-backed digital currency

Zimbabwe is preparing to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), its latest effort to come up with a viable national currency and contain inflation.

Latvian PM sets eyes on new coalition after talks fail with current partners

New negotiations will be launched between Prime Minister Krisjanis Karin's centre-right New Unity alliance with the centrist Union of Greens and Farmers and the social democratic Progressives party.

Russian warship fires warning shots at Black Sea grain ship for first time

A Russian warship has fired warning shots across the bow of a Palau-flagged grain ship in the south-western Black Sea on August 13 as maritime tensions in the disputed sea continue to escalate.

Tajik national allegedly behind second attack in a year on Iranian shrine
9 hours ago
Karins to step down as Latvian prime minister
10 hours ago
Zimbabwe prepares to launch gold-backed digital currency
12 hours ago
Latvian PM sets eyes on new coalition after talks fail with current partners
13 hours ago
Russian warship fires warning shots at Black Sea grain ship for first time
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    22 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    7 days ago
  3. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    5 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    12 days ago
  5. Lukashenko boots Wagner out of Belarus
    3 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    22 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    7 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    12 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    5 days ago
  5. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss