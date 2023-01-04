Fighting back: Graph shows how Russia failed to keep Ukrainian territory

Fighting back: Graph shows how Russia failed to keep Ukrainian territory
Block graph indicating proportions of Ukrainian territory controlled by Ukraine and Russia since the latter's invasion of February 24, 2022. / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London January 4, 2023

Russia currently controls 16.55% of Ukraine, a huge drop from its peak of nearly 25% in March. War Mapper, an Open Source Intelligence Twitter account, uploaded a graph on January 3 visualising the ongoing battle for territorial control.

Prior to the full-scale invasion, Russia controlled approximately 7% of Ukrainian territory. This shot up to around 25% when Moscow launched a nationwide attack and occupied regions across Ukraine, including around the capital, Kyiv. In total, Russian forces occupied an estimated 163,000 square km in March, according to the Institute of the Study of War (ISW).


Graph

But after failing to take the capital in three days as promised, Moscow retreated from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions after talks in Istanbul on March 29. This led to the biggest territorial loss for Russia, with Ukraine seeing a 5.31% regain of land control.

Over the next few months, not much changed and fighting remained primarily in the East and South of Ukraine. However, in September, Kyiv launched an impressive counter-offensive in Kharkiv that saw Ukrainian troops liberate thousands of square kilometres in a matter of weeks, regaining 1.76% of land control without the aid of peace talks.

Bolstered by the success in the East, Ukrainian troops in the South liberated the city of Kherson and the surrounding settlements, causing Russia to suffer a major setback. In October and November Ukraine saw its territorial control increase by 0.42% and 0.64% respectively.

However, as winter set in and diplomacy reached a deadlock, the situation plateaued. Ukraine only liberated 70 square km in December and fighting has stalled around the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, where violence has intensified in the last month. According to the ISW, the Wagner Group fighters are struggling to advance in Bakhmut due to strong Ukrainian defensive positions, as well as Russian soldiers citing a lack of sufficient equipment.

Nevertheless, both sides seem determined to carry on fighting. A recent poll from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed that 85% of Ukrainians don't want to make territorial concessions. At the same time, Kyiv claims that Moscow is planning a new mobilisation in order to turn the tide of the war.

“We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, January 3.

“We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail.”

Related Content

Kazakhstan moves uranium exports through Middle Corridor

COMMENT: 100 years since the USSR’s foundation? So what?!

Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan moves uranium exports through Middle Corridor

COMMENT: 100 years since the USSR’s foundation? So what?!

Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve

Features

Tide of Ukrainian refugees transforms Polish society

Influx of more than a million boosts economy and softens attitude to refugees, though fears remain that welcome could soon wear out.

The copper shortage is getting real

Over the last several years, many analysts and mining experts have been forecasting a copper deficit as a result of the “energy transition.” The new Udokan Copper mine in Siberia can mitigate that as it ramps up production in the coming years.

When China sneezes, the Mongolian economy catches a cold

Chinese slowdown means fewer resource exports for Mongolia. It’s a grievous blow.

Buyer of Siemens’ leasing arm in Russia in search of new deals as Western firms leave

Russia’s Insight Investment Group has purchased a leasing company from the German engineering giant Siemens and is considering buying more lessors and fintech firms as the M&A tsunami unleashed by the Western sanctions on Russia continues.

Former shareholders ride anti-Russia wave to pressure country's top iron ore company in 15-year dispute

A 15-year-old dispute between minority shareholders and one of Russia’s biggest iron ore mines, Lebedinsky Mining and Processing plant, known as Lebedinsky GOK in Russian, has flared up as the investors claim they were duped by the metal works.

Tide of Ukrainian refugees transforms Polish society
20 hours ago
The copper shortage is getting real
3 days ago
When China sneezes, the Mongolian economy catches a cold
7 days ago
Buyer of Siemens’ leasing arm in Russia in search of new deals as Western firms leave
7 days ago
Former shareholders ride anti-Russia wave to pressure country's top iron ore company in 15-year dispute
14 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    3 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    2 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    4 days ago
  5. Croatia switches to euro ten years after joining EU
    3 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    25 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    26 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    30 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    30 days ago
  5. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss