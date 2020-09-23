Fintech giant Revolut moves business customers to Lithuania ahead of Brexit

Fintech giant Revolut moves business customers to Lithuania ahead of Brexit
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius September 23, 2020

Robust fintech startup Revolut is ratcheting up its efforts to move its core business customers in Central and Eastern Europe from its London entity to Lithuania, a result of Revolut’s preparation for Britain’s exit from the EU.

The move will ensure that Revolut can continue to serve its non-UK customers and hedge against a no trade-deal Brexit. The process should be completed before the end of the Brexit transition period in December 2020.

Revolut, a bullish fintech with reportedly more than 10mn customers in the UK and Europe, was launched in 2015 with a vision to build a financial Ssuper app, a single app where consumers can manage all aspects of their financial life. In just five years, the company has raised over $800mn in funding and now employs more than 2,000 people globally, including in New York and San Francisco.

The fintech has reportedly secured a Specialised Banking License from the Bank of Lithuania, which allows it to offer and passport a wider range of solutions to customers in Europe. Revolut, which counts more than 300,000 Lithuanian customers, allowed users to transfer their accounts from an e-money account to a fully-fledged bank account. It hired between 40 and 50 people this year as it beefs up its operations there.

The fintech unicorn further explained that due to some differences between local regulations, they will ask some users to reverify their ID or provide details about their business when their accounts are migrated.

Revolut said earlier this year that though its headquarters will remain in London and that UK payments will be managed from there, it will shift responsibility for its European payments to Ireland and Lithuania after Brexit.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lithuania's bullish Ignitis Grupe sets IPO price range valuing company at up to €2.1bn

Leaked documents expose fat cat oligarchs’ extensive links to Latvian banks

US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021

Tech

Swedish, Malaysian and French investors back Russian startups

Russian startup NaPopravku (“for cure”), an online service for medical appointments, has raised $2.25mn for further domestic expansion and mobile developments, reported industry publication Rusbase

Fort Ross Venture Capital fund aims to invest $100mn in Russia and Eastern Europe tech

Just weeks after The Untitled announced plans to launch a new venture fund for Russia and Eastern Europe, Fort Ross Ventures, another Russia-connected VC firm, shared news about a similar initiative

My.Games invests in Russian-founded studio Hypemasters

My.Games Venture Capital (MGVC), an investment firm affiliated to Mail.ru Group, and Aii Corporation, a Finnish VC firm, have teamed up to invest in a US-headquartered mobile games studio called Hypemasters

Swedish, Malaysian and French investors back Russian startups

Russian startup NaPopravku (“for cure”), an online service for medical appointments, has raised $2.25mn for further domestic expansion and mobile developments, reported industry publication Rusbase

Average order value on AliExpress Russia doubles in 2020

During the first eight months of this year, the average ticket on AliExpress Russia almost doubled from the previous year to RUB1,500 ($20-$23)

Swedish, Malaysian and French investors back Russian startups
16 hours ago
Fort Ross Venture Capital fund aims to invest $100mn in Russia and Eastern Europe tech
16 hours ago
My.Games invests in Russian-founded studio Hypemasters
16 hours ago
Swedish, Malaysian and French investors back Russian startups
16 hours ago
Average order value on AliExpress Russia doubles in 2020
17 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    1 day ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: Moody’s warns of autumn peril
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Ukraine’s the Old Rotten System is alive and well
    7 days ago
  4. Turkey’s first 'flying car' prototype completes short test flight
    7 days ago
  5. Disasters in the making
    5 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    21 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    24 days ago
  3. Belarus is running out of cash
    29 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss