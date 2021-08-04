Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather

Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
Part of forest fire in North Macedonia
By bne IntelliNews August 4, 2021

Fires caused by the extremely hot weather are still active in parts of North Macedonia, but have caused no deaths or injuries, while firefighters and the army are trying to bring all of them under control, officials said on August 3.

North Macedonia, as well as other countries in Southeast Europe, has been hit by a heatwave that has sent soaring temperatures to 40°C or higher in parts of the region, causing wildfires, threatening human health and disrupting some industries. Weather forecasts show that temperatures above 40 degrees in some regions of North Macedonia will persist at least until Friday.

“Currently, 13 fires are still active, most of them are localised. Fires in Kocani are under control, while more intensive efforts are being made in Staro Nagoricane [in the northeast], where firefighters sent the most of their staff and equipment,” Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a Facebook post on August 3.

The eastern town of Kocani, known for its paddy fields, and its surroundings was one of the most affected, with the fires threatening the central area of the city, but fortunately they have been localised during the night.

According to the Health Ministry, nine residents of Kocani sought medical help after they inhaled smoke from the fires, but all they have been allowed to retrun home.

The fire in Kocani left the city and the surroundings with burnt out cars, houses, livestock and hundreds of hectares of pine forest.

Other fires erupted in the region of capital Skopje, the northeastern towns of Kumanovo, Stip as well as Bitola and Strumica in the south.

“Material damage is something that we will compensate with joint efforts, but now the biggest concern of all of us must be our safety,” PM Zaev said.

The fires erupted as North Macedonia was celebrating the Day of Republic, Ilinden, the biggest national holiday in the country on August 2.

“The fires that affected the country brought a difficult Ilinden night, but thanks to the professionalism and solidarity of the firefighters and the citizens, there are still no injured or endangered people,” Zaev said.

According to latest media reports, a new fire erupted in the afternoon on August 3 at the border crossing at Bogorodica with Greece, putting at risk the Flamingo Casino and a filling station.

North Macedonia expects assistance from Serbia in extinguishing the fires as well as from Nato members in the region.

PM Zaev urged people to avoid going to forests and to show responsible behaviour.

As a result of the situation, a total ban on movement in forest areas across the country took effect as of August 3. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Southeast Europe heatwave a sign of climate change to come

Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia to launch borderless travel zone by 2023

North Macedonia’s fugitive ex-PM Gruevski now flogging tableware and cleaning products in Hungary

News

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova in court to face attempted coup charges

Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, went on trial on Wednesday. If found guilty she faces up to 12 years in prison on charges of extremism.

Navalny ally and Russian opposition leader Sobol sentenced to 1.5 years of movement restrictions, barred from running in the Duma elections

Russian opposition leader Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to 1.5 years of curfew and movement restrictions for her role in organising mass protests in January

Bulgaria’s ITN presents proposed ministers amid uncertain support

There Are Such People refuses to sign pledge to undertake specific reforms and proposes 'take it or leave it' cabinet lineup.

Lithuania to push back undocumented migrants to Belarus

Interior minister says migrants intentionally trying to cross the state border in banned places should be considered persons who plan to commit a criminal act.

UK navy declares incident involving apparent Gulf of Oman tanker hijacking 'over'

Armed men have left vessel says UKMTO.

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova in court to face attempted coup charges
10 hours ago
Navalny ally and Russian opposition leader Sobol sentenced to 1.5 years of movement restrictions, barred from running in the Duma elections
20 hours ago
Bulgaria’s ITN presents proposed ministers amid uncertain support
20 hours ago
Lithuania to push back undocumented migrants to Belarus
22 hours ago
UK navy declares incident involving apparent Gulf of Oman tanker hijacking 'over'
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU finally gets tough with Hungary and Poland
    6 days ago
  2. Turkey evacuates thousands of tourists amid hellish wildfire scenes
    5 days ago
  3. Uzbekistan after the storm
    4 days ago
  4. Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia to launch borderless travel zone by 2023
    6 days ago
  5. MACRO ADVISORY: Buckle up, August is coming
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    30 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    27 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    23 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss