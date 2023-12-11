Fitch lowers Slovakia’s credit rating to 'A-'

Fitch lowers Slovakia’s credit rating to 'A-'
Slovakia's parliament passed a series of populist spending measures before the September election. / Juraj Kubica
By Albin Sybera December 11, 2023

International rating agency Fitch Ratings has lowered Slovakia’s credit rating from 'A' with a negative outlook to 'A-' with a stable outlook. It lowered Slovakia to its 2004 rating and to level with the rating of Poland, Spain and Chile, Slovak liberal daily DennikN, noted.

Fitch's move contrasts with unchanged verdicts from the other two big rating agencies. Moody’s recently left their ratings of Slovakia unchanged in November as did S&P Global. which kept a 'A+' rating for Slovakia with a stable outlook.

Fitch highlighted “the downgrade reflects a deterioration in public finances and an unclear consolidation path”, pointing to both the actions of the previous centre-right governments and the planned measures of the incoming government led by leftist populist Robert Fico's Smer party.

The downgrade comes just days after Fico's new Slovak cabinet  approved a set of €1.9bn measures aimed at consolidating public finances, including a €336mn new levy on banks.

“The consolidation package is mainly based on revenue-enhancing measures,” Fitch noted, adding that “in our view, medium-term fiscal consolidation will require difficult policy trade-offs, given higher medium-term expenditure rigidities and a weakened structural position”.

“We forecast general government debt by 2025 to exceed the pandemic high of 61.1% of GDP in 2021 and to remain on an upward path over the medium term”, Fitch further noted in its commentary.

Fitch said “the government’s consolidation strategy remains uncertain and we do not expect debt to stabilise over the next few years in our baseline scenario”.

Fitch projects the budget deficit to be above 6% of GDP next year and 6.5% in 2025, high above the median level in other countries with similar rating. It also projects the government debt/GDP to raise to 62.1% by the end of 2025, noting that by the end of last year it was 57.8%.

“The agency’s debt dynamics show a continued gradual increase of the debt/GDP ratio to 65.5% by end-2027,” adding that interest costs are expected to rise gradually, "given a favourable redemption profile (average maturity of 8.5 years) and predominantly fixed-rate debt”.    

The new 'A-' rating is the seventh best and three grades above the end of the investment level. DennikN warned the downgrade could lead to high costs of debt payments. However, Slovakia raised close to €0.5bn in a bond auction with an improved below 4% yield on November 20, the last auction this year and the first under the new government.    

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Slovakia can't afford another four wasted years

Europe in recession, no engines of growth

COMMENT: Is Slovakia ready to fight back against Fico´s increasingly autocratic government?

News

Bulgaria dismantles Soviet army monument

Protesters waving Russian flags fail to stop symbolic step towards Bulgaria's liberation from Moscow's influence.

Albania prosecutors request house arrest for ex-president Berisha

Berisha and his son-in-law are suspects in a case concerning the sale of the Partizani sports complex back in 2008.

Poll shows EU citizens open to Ukraine’s accession, cooler towards Western Balkans

New ECFR poll shows EU citizens have mixed feelings on enlargement, with less than a third backing accession for Western Balkan states.

Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle

After night of shame, Turkey’s FA chairman says: "Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this.”

Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova

Budapest says it will not yield to pressure from fellow EU member states to greenlight accession negotiations with Ukraine — and thus with Moldova as well — at this week's EU summit.

Bulgaria dismantles Soviet army monument
8 hours ago
Albania prosecutors request house arrest for ex-president Berisha
11 hours ago
Poll shows EU citizens open to Ukraine’s accession, cooler towards Western Balkans
11 hours ago
Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle
22 hours ago
Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    3 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    1 day ago
  3. Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999
    7 days ago
  4. Russia responds to Moldova’s pro-EU steps with warnings of “hybrid war”
    9 days ago
  5. Africa’s massive unbanked population creates huge opportunities for incumbent banks and fintech start-ups
    26 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    3 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    16 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    1 day ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss