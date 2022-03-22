Fitch Ratings raises global metals and mining price assumptions

International ratings agency Fitch Ratings has increased its outlook for metal prices which have spiked due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.
By bne IntelliNews March 22, 2022

International ratings agency Fitch Ratings has raised its metals and mining price assumptions on the back of soaring commodity prices related to the war in Ukraine.  

Fitch said the upgrade in its price outlook is “reflecting increased post-pandemic demand, tight markets and short-term supply disruptions, particularly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”  

Some commodities also benefit from increased longer-term demand due to their role in global decarbonisation, the agency said.  

Fears of wider sanctions on the export of Russian commodities have sent several commodity prices to all-time highs. Trading in nickel was suspended on the London Metals Exchange (LME) last week after prices per tonne briefly topped $100,000. The exchange suspended trading and cancelled all deals from the previous few days until calm was restored on the market. Nickel was trading at $42,150 as of March 19, double the level since the start of this year.  

Iron, aluminium, gold, silver and copper are all up between 5% and 17% year to date as of March 19. Oil and gas prices have also spiked, with oil trading over $100 per barrel and gas prices on the Dutch hub having touched on prices that are twenty times higher than pre-war levels.  

 

Related Content

Can the EU replace Russian gas with North African supplies?

"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia

DATACRUNCH: The anatomy of the 1998, 2008 and 2022 stock market crashes

Data

War in Ukraine to weigh on Serbian economy in 2022, IMF says

IMF says war will affect Serbia through supply chain disruptions, higher global commodity prices and lower growth of trading partners.

Romania’s construction activity still driven up by residential sector in January

Outlook for the sector is complicated as it faces challenges ranging from higher costs of construction materials to the regional turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine.

Moldova’s retail sales unexpectedly up 19% y/y in January

Inflation failed to depress retail sales, which shot up despite the 16.6% rise in consumer prices.

Slovak unemployment rate still below 7% in February

Jobless figures down by 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 6.86%, and by 1pp from 7.9% posted a year ago.

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8.1% y/y in February

Growth rate eases from a gain of 10.6% y/y in January.

