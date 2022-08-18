For the first time, Ukraine’s western partners sent no new aid in July

For the first time, Ukraine’s western partners sent no new aid in July
For the first time since the war started, Ukraine's Western friends have failed to commit any new aid in July, which experts say will stymie its attempts to maintain a counteroffensive. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 18, 2022

The flow of new international support for Ukraine “dried up” completely in July, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which has been tracking donations. There were no new promises of any sort of aid from any of the large EU members like Germany, France or Italy, the institute said in its latest release on August 18.

“The newest update of the Ukraine Support Tracker (July 2 to August 3) shows that in July, Ukraine received only around €1.5bn in new pledges of support. In total, the tracker now records commitments of €84.2 billion,” said Christoph Trebesch, head of the team that compiles the Ukraine Support Tracker. “In July, donor countries initiated almost no new aid, but they did deliver some of the already committed support such as weapon systems.”

Germany, for example, has not announced any further military support, although it did send considerable military aid that was committed earlier.

This is the first month since the war started just over six months ago that Ukraine has received no new pledges of help, either military or financial.

After Russia destroyed all of Ukraine’s munition production factories as well as a lot of critical supporting infrastructure in the early days of the war, Ukraine has become completely reliant on the West for supplies.

So far it has received a total of €84.2bn in aid of all types, including financial, between mid-January and early August. Of that aid, a recent report says Ukraine has received a total $12.7bn of financial aid to support budget spending and the US has recently promised another $4.5bn as Ukraine is running out of money. The EU says it will match with another €9bn in financial support, of which €1bn has already been dispersed.

The lack of money and new munitions will impede Kyiv’s effort to mount a counteroffensive, especially the current operation to retake control of Kherson, north of the Crimea, where a fierce battle is raging. Russia has reinforced the strategic city, the only city Russia holds west of the Dnieper river, with troops from the Donbas.

There are some 20-30 BTGs in Kherson, according to reports, whereas Russia took Mariupol with only 11 BTGs in June. Kyiv has reported that it has taken over 1,000 villages surrounding the city, but after more than a month of campaigning it has not made any progress with retaking the city itself.

Kyiv is entirely dependent on Western supplies but is quickly burning through what it has been given. The US recently supplied Kyiv with a new batch of rockets for its devastating US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that was intended to last a month, but was used up in only three days, according to reports.

“Dwindling support increases the likelihood of a stalemate or of further Russian advances,” Trebesch said on Twitter, as cited by the Moscow Times.

The failure to pledge more support for Ukraine means the gap between promised money and funds actually disbursed has narrowed, according to KIWE. (chart)

The United States remains far ahead of Ukraine’s other donors, having sent more than €40bn in assistance between mid-January and early August, according to the tracker. EU member states have collectively pledged less than €30bn and other countries like Canada another €10bn at the same time. (chart)

The US leads in military aid, having sent €2.06bn of weapons delivered from a total of €8.63bn promised. Poland and the United Kingdom are the only other two countries to have pledged or delivered more than €1bn of weapons or finance for future arms purchases. (chart)

Estonia leads in terms of commitments in terms of share of its GDP at just under 1%, followed by Latvia, Poland and Lithuania. (chart)

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian inflation falls again to 14.9% in August, fears of a deflationary spiral grow

The economic war with Russia has already cost the West $380bn

GUSTAFSON: Vlad – What's your problem with gas turbines?

News

Russian retailers ask for “parallel imports” of alcohol fearing shortages

Russian retailers are lobbying to allow “parallel imports” of certain brands of alcohol and champagne, fearing shortages ahead of the winter holiday season.

Russian ETF major FinEx attempts to unblock $1bn in funds

Russia's largest provider of foreign ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) FinEx plans to appeal to the Belgian Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Russia to gain permission to buy back shares in its funds from Russian clients.

Starved Russian brokers crowdfund for pre-IPOs

Russian equity brokers have started offering unqualified retail investors investment opportunities at the pre-IPO stage, The Bell and Kommersant daily reported citing a new product by Alfa Investments, part of the sanctioned Alfa Group.

Norsk Hydro to shutter Slovalco aluminium plant in Slovakia as energy prices soar

Slovalco’s management criticises Slovak government inaction in providing help through the European carbon compensation scheme.

Vucic-Kurti meeting ends without agreement, but talks continue

EU officials pushing for a quick solution to avoid another conflict in the region following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian retailers ask for “parallel imports” of alcohol fearing shortages
5 hours ago
Russian ETF major FinEx attempts to unblock $1bn in funds
5 hours ago
Starved Russian brokers crowdfund for pre-IPOs
5 hours ago
Norsk Hydro to shutter Slovalco aluminium plant in Slovakia as energy prices soar
6 hours ago
Vucic-Kurti meeting ends without agreement, but talks continue
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    7 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 day ago
  3. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    11 days ago
  4. China's CATL to build €7.34bn battery plant in Hungary
    4 days ago
  5. Missiles or sabotage: What caused the explosion at the Russian airbase in Crimea?
    7 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    7 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    11 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    10 days ago
  4. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    25 days ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss