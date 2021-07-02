Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey down 14% y/y in Jan to May

Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey down 14% y/y in Jan to May
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade July 2, 2021

A total of 3.68mn foreign tourists visited Turkey in the first five months of 2021, marking a 14% y/y decline, data from the country’s tourism ministry showed on June 25.

“We closed the last tourism season down 75%... We expect a recovery from July with the start of flights from Russia and Europe [but for the sector overall] that will not happen for a few more years,” Ahmet Aras, mayor of Turkish tourism resort location Bodrum, on the Aegean coast, told AFP on June 26.

Turkey will find itself the hardest hit country in the world as the cost to the global economy of the tourism freeze caused by COVID-19 possibly reaches $4tn by the end of this year, according to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad).
 

 

