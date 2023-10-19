Former president of Ukraine’s leading engine producer Motor Sich to be tried for treason

Former president of Ukraine’s leading engine producer Motor Sich to be tried for treason
The former president of Ukraine’s leading engine producer Motor Sich and been accused of supplying Russia with engines for Russia's military and will be tried for treason. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 19, 2023

The former President of Ukraine’s leading engine producer Motor Sich, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, will face trial for treason, Ukrayinska Pravda reported on October 18.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have completed an investigation and submitted an indictment against him and Oleh Dziuba, the director of the company's Department of Foreign Trade. Both are suspected of collaborating with Russia after the war started last February.

The investigation found that the management of the Zaporizhzhia-based plant established illegal transnational channels for supplying Ukrainian aircraft engines and their spare parts to Russia, contributing to the Kremlin’s war effort.

Motor Sich’s management colluded with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostech, which has close ties to the Kremlin and is a major producer of weapons for Russian occupying forces.

Motor Sich is a jewel in Ukraine’s industrial crown and was almost sold to Chinese investors before the war, until the deal was squashed by US pressure, worried about the military implications of handing over the companies well respected technology to China. Ownership of the company was eventually taken over by the state in March 2021.

The GPO claims Motor Sich provided engines and parts that were used by Russia to produce and repair helicopters, which played a significant role in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, it was uncovered that Bohuslaiev deliberately obstructed the delivery of a helicopter to Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate in April 2022. He instructed subordinates to disassemble the aircraft and hide its operational documentation.

Bohuslaiev was arrested and is now facing charges under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Furthermore, all property belonging to the accused, estimated at around $314mn, has been seized. This includes funds, real estate, corporate rights and properties acquired through criminal means and transferred to relatives abroad.

Both Bohuslaiev and Dziuba were detained by the SBU in October 2022. In May 2023, it was reported that Bohuslaiev, who is 84 years old, had sought inclusion in a list for exchange with Russia due to his poor health and limited options for release.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US calls meeting of ambassadors of Nato member states in Budapest after Orban-Putin meeting

Russian retailer Magnit back in e-grocery race after buying KazanExpress

Oil sanctions are a spent cannon

News

Kyrgyzstan: Billions spent on preventing revolutions, says security services chief

GKNB chief Tashiyev was himself ushered to power by means of a wave of public unrest.

Ukraine’s grain exports fall by a third, despite rises in seaborne exports

Despite the regular movement of ships to and from its ports, reduced freight rates and more affordable insurance, Ukraine’s grain exports fell by a third year to date compared to the same period last year.

Ukrainian court convicts five police officers for murder a decade after Maidan Revolution

After almost a decade later, a Ukrainian court has finally delivered convictions for five Berkut riot police officers involved in the murder of protestors during the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, but none of them will go to jail.

Slovak president rejects nomination of climate change denier as environment minister

President Caputova rejects incoming populist government's nomination of Rudolf Huliak for being against country's environmental targets and obligations.

US calls meeting of ambassadors of Nato member states in Budapest after Orban-Putin meeting

Move seen as last warning to Hungarian leader, who has cosied up to Russia and blocked EU support to Ukraine.

Kyrgyzstan: Billions spent on preventing revolutions, says security services chief
6 hours ago
Ukraine’s grain exports fall by a third, despite rises in seaborne exports
7 hours ago
Ukrainian court convicts five police officers for murder a decade after Maidan Revolution
13 hours ago
Slovak president rejects nomination of climate change denier as environment minister
13 hours ago
US calls meeting of ambassadors of Nato member states in Budapest after Orban-Putin meeting
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    7 days ago
  2. Moscow calls Armenia a “Ukraine 3” after Pashinyan’s speech at European Parliament
    1 day ago
  3. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    8 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Yesterday’s Belarussian heroes become today’s foes in Lithuania
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    27 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    27 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss