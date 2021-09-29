FPRI BMB Russia: Oil prices over $80, Russia accused of playing politics to get long-term deals

FPRI BMB Russia: Oil prices over $80, Russia accused of playing politics to get long-term deals
OIl prices are over $80 for the first time in three years and gas prices are all time highs. The Kremlin has been accused of manipulating energy markets to force Europe into long-term supply deals
By FPRI BMB Russia September 29, 2021

The price of gas in Europe has increased dramatically in recent weeks, influenced by surging demands and insufficient production. The price of North Sea Brent crude approached the level of $80 per barrel for the first time in three years.  

In the EU and the UK, gas storage facilities are now only about 72% full, the lowest they have been in 10 years according to data from the Association for Gas Infrastructure in Europe.  

Gas prices are the highest they have been since 2008, which has led to an increased demand for coal by regional power plants.  

Europe imports 60% of its gas and more than 40% of these imports come from Russia. However, Gazprom has not increased its gas shipments to Europe even as concerns about shortages mount.  

The Kremlin is using the price surge to emphasize the importance of long-term cooperation between Europe and Russia, especially when it comes to the recently-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is waiting for certification from German regulators.  

“The early commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will significantly help balance natural gas prices in Europe — this is obvious,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.  

The European Parliament has accused Gazprom of artificially restricting fuel to Europe in order to promote the speedy approval of the Nord Stream 2. The US State Department has called on Russia to increase gas supplies to Europe, a demand the Kremlin has dismissed as “propaganda.”

BMB

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Russia newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Russia and subscribe to the newsletter.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Poland looks ahead to the death of king coal

The Ukrainian government appoints new members to the Naftogaz executive board

Turkmenistan: Bringing out the big guns

Opinion

COMMENT: New skirmish between Serbia and Kosovo threatens the future of dialogue

Without a comprehensive normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, tensions will continue to fester and the daily lives of Kosovo’s Serbs and Albanians alike will be sorely affected.

Uranium: what the explosion in prices means for the nuclear industry

The primary fuel for nuclear plants was sliding for much of the 2010s, with no signs of a major turnaround. Yet since mid-August, prices have surged by around 60% as investors and speculators scramble to snap up the commodity.

Perspectives | Will international law help resolve the Karabakh conflict?

A case filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan in the International Court of Justice could have significant implications for the conflict. And it carries risks for both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

ING: ECB’s push for net-zero carbon will grow ESG credit

In the push for reducing carbon, significant investment will be necessary, and in turn, funding will be required. This will provide growth for the credit market, and in particular for anything associated with ESG.

COMMENT: Risk premiums in Central Europe during the COVID era do surprisingly well

In times of crisis there is a fight to quality by bond traders who are keen to reduce their risks. However, in this crisis the countries of Central Europe have done surprisingly well thanks to ECB support.

COMMENT: New skirmish between Serbia and Kosovo threatens the future of dialogue
21 hours ago
Uranium: what the explosion in prices means for the nuclear industry
1 day ago
Perspectives | Will international law help resolve the Karabakh conflict?
5 days ago
ING: ECB’s push for net-zero carbon will grow ESG credit
5 days ago
COMMENT: Risk premiums in Central Europe during the COVID era do surprisingly well
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    3 days ago
  3. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    9 days ago
  4. Tajikistan ‘receives reports of Taliban allies making plans for incursion’
    3 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Communists face new realities as United Russia steals their votes
    7 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    9 days ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    22 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    1 month ago
  4. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    6 months ago

Reports

Dismiss