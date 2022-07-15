FPRI BMB Ukraine: 20 dead in missile strike on Vinnytsia

FPRI BMB Ukraine: 20 dead in missile strike on Vinnytsia
Russia continues missiles attacks against civilian targets. The four year old Lisa was amongst the dead in a rocket attack on July 14 in Vinnytsia. Her mother Iryna was taken to hospital in critical condition after losing a foot.
By bne IntelliNews July 15, 2022

At least 20 civilians were killed in a Russian strike on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on July 14.

“What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said in response to the attack.

Strikes continue in many areas across the country, but the Donetsk region is the hardest-hit. In Chasov Yar, residents were trapped under rubble after a rocket hit an apartment building, killing at least 48. Several volunteers were killed in a shelling of a humanitarian centre in the Shakhtyorsk district.

“The entire front line is under relentless shelling,” head of the Donetsk military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. The city of Sloviansk, believed to be Russia’s next target, is “shelled day and night,” Kyrylenko said.

In support of Ukraine, the US pledged an additional $400mn in military aid, including new artillery ammunition and four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HARMS). “This is a steady drumbeat now, and it is a long-term commitment to Ukraine,” a senior official for the US Department of Defense said. 

Meanwhile, Russia continues to struggle with military recruitment. Hundreds of conscientious objectors have refused deployment or resigned, some assisted by lawyers.

The Free Buryatia Foundation, representing soldiers from the Buryatia Republic in Siberia, has helped more than 500 soldiers refuse military service.

In order to boost manpower, prisoners in a number of Russian cities are now being recruited to fight or work in occupied Ukrainian territories. 300 prisoners in the Adygea Republic have allegedly agreed to join the Russian Armed Forces. According to Meduza, a mercenary regiment has been formed in Moscow.

The group is called the “Sobyanin regiment” after Moscow’s mayor, and participants were promised RUB200,000 ($3,432) per month. Additionally, 134,500 men aged 18-27 are expected to be drafted in this year’s conscription, which ends on July 15. Although President Putin initially denied that conscripts were taking part in the war, there has since been widespread evidence to the contrary. 

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The CBR’s macroeconomic survey paints a mixed picture of Russia’s growth out to 2025

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Belarus’ IT sector Part II – War and Peace with the IT sphere

News

Kremlin says Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses leaving Russia 'absolutely normal'

Kazakh leader Tokayev says his country working to accommodate hundreds of international companies that have exited neighbour.

The West approves badly needed budgetary support for Ukraine, but delays dog distribution of funds

Both the US and European Commission have approved badly needed financial support packages for Ukraine to shore up public finances but the distribution of the money has been dogged by bureaucratic delays.

Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules

From August 1, regulated energy prices for households will apply only to electricity and gas consumption up to the national average.

US warns of ‘profound threat’ of Putin’s efforts to deepen ties with Iran

Washington claims Tehran plans to supply Russia with combat drones. Remarks come as Joe Biden starts Middle East tour and Russia’s president prepares for trip to Iranian capital.

Canadian sanctions exemption allows for the return of up to six Nord Stream 1 gas turbines

A sanctions exemption issued by the Canadian government to enable the return of a Siemens turbine to Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline will last for up to two years from now, making possible the import and re-export of a further five turbines.

Kremlin says Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses leaving Russia 'absolutely normal'
23 hours ago
The West approves badly needed budgetary support for Ukraine, but delays dog distribution of funds
2 days ago
Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
2 days ago
US warns of ‘profound threat’ of Putin’s efforts to deepen ties with Iran
2 days ago
Canadian sanctions exemption allows for the return of up to six Nord Stream 1 gas turbines
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    4 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    2 days ago
  3. How many days of gas consumption are in Europe’s storage tanks?
    5 days ago
  4. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    7 days ago
  5. Russian court reverses ruling impeding Kazakh oil exports but situation remains tense
    3 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    20 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    27 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    15 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    14 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss