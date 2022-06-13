FPRI BMB Ukraine: A cultural break

FPRI BMB Ukraine: A cultural break
Ukraine will remove the study of Tolstoy's War and Peace from the Ukrainian school curriculum because it is Russian. But the culture of the two countries will be hard to unravel: one of Russia's most famous writers, Gogol, was born in Ukraine and his books are steeped in Ukrainian culture. / wiki
By FPRI BMB Ukraine June 13, 2022

“Everything that orc troops celebrate will disappear from the foreign literature programme,” declared Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Vitrenko on June 7. Vitrenko was announcing planned changes to school curriculum in Ukraine, which, going forward, will no longer include Leo Tolstoy’s famous novel War and Peace.

 The prospect of removing Tolstoy’s masterwork from Ukrainian schools was met with a wave of protests in Europe. Of course, not everyone reacted in the same way. Besides the sincere and understanding regrets of some in Europe, others, like Hungary’s Zsolt Bayer, Viktor Orbán's chief propagandist, took the opportunity to compare Ukraine to Nazi Germany in a video worthy of the best Kremlin productions.

 Propaganda aside, the subject remains difficult to navigate, especially since many writers of Ukrainian origin wrote many of their works in Russian. Perhaps the most notable example is the 19th century writer Mykola Hohol (known in Russian as Nikolai Gogol), who grew up in Ukraine. Most of his novels are bathed in Ukrainian culture, and it was his evocation of Ukrainian folklore and peasant traditions that launched his career.

 Even some contemporary Ukrainian writers write in Russian, including author Andrey Kurkov, who is particularly well known abroad. “I have come up with different ways of explaining that the language is not to blame. […] Putin does not own the Russian language. That many defenders of Ukraine are Russian-speaking,” Kurkov wrote in The New Yorker back in March.

 Other Ukrainian cultural figures see a break with Russian language and culture not only as a natural response to Moscow’s war against Ukraine, but also as part of a long overdue reckoning. “Russian culture created the conditions in which the average Russian was raised. It served as a shield that covered up the crimes committed by the Russian state,” journalist Bohdana Neborak told Apofenie Magazine. “For centuries, the world has understood Russian culture in the narrowest sense that is, the novel, ballet, art. But even this ‘high’ culture has grown due to the oppression of other nations.” Indeed, Russian culture has a long history of being intertwined with the state’s imperialism. And judging by Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks comparing himself to Peter the Great, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the tsar’s expansionist wars in the 18th century, Moscow is becoming increasingly flagrant about its imperial ambitions.

 But if Putin hoped to reaffirm the existence of the “Russian world” in what he sees as the cradle of Slavic cultures Ukraine embarking on a brutal war of conquest has done just the opposite; it has pushed an increasing number of Ukrainians to turn their back on Russian language and culture, likely forever.

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fate of Russian Arctic megaproject Vostok Oil up in air amid sanctions, EU embargo

ASH: Ukraine should not have to pay for this war

DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas

Opinion

ASH: Ukraine should not have to pay for this war

Ukrainians are showing remarkable bravery in defending not only their own country, but our values. But Western financial support is largely credits, not grants. If they are fighting on our behalf, should they also pay for a war they didn’t start?

DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas

Ukrainian forces have so far successfully held open the jaws of the trap which Russia has been trying to close around their rear from north and south of the deep salient that stretches from Slovyansk in the west to Severodonetsk in the east.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: the cost of reconstruction

With Russia’s war entering its fourth month, Ukraine increasingly finds itself under almost unbearable financial and economic pressure. According to a study from the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia is causing $4.5bn worth of damage every week.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: the cost of war

Speaking at the Financial University on May 27, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia needed “huge financial resources” for the war in Ukraine. Siluanov did not give a figure, but initial budget data gives some clues.

COMMENT: Russia will not tolerate the EU's new role in Nagorno-Karabakh peace process

The EU has gradually assumed a key role in the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has undermined the Kremlin’s longstanding dominance in the region.

ASH: Ukraine should not have to pay for this war
22 hours ago
DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
1 day ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: the cost of reconstruction
5 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: the cost of war
5 days ago
COMMENT: Russia will not tolerate the EU's new role in Nagorno-Karabakh peace process
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    4 days ago
  2. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    6 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    8 days ago
  4. Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
    4 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Lavrov’s Belgrade visit cancelled but the damage is already done
    6 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    14 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    13 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    8 days ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    1 month ago
  5. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss