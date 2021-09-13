FPRI BMB Ukraine: Trust in Zelenskiy recovers to 50%

Heading into the new political season, Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Servant of the People party are leading the polls in Ukraine, according to the latest socio-political survey conducted by the Rating Group. Among decided voters, 31% would cast their ballot for Zelenskiy in a hypothetical election and nearly 26% would support Servant of the People.

What’s more, Zelenskiy’s trust rating has returned to the positive balance he enjoyed during the first year of his presidency: 50% of respondents said they trust the current president, while 48% do not. The next-most-trusted political figure among those polled was Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov (29%), followed by Petro Poroshenko (26%), Yulia Tymoshenko (26%), and Yuriy Boyko (23%).

However, the vast majority of survey respondents said they do not trust Poroshenko (71%) or Tymoshenko (72%), and more than half (58%) said they do not trust Boyko. These politicians were also the leaders in the anti-rating polls: 45% of respondents said they would not vote for Poroshenko under any circumstances, 38% would not vote for Tymoshenko, and 35% would not vote for Boyko. By comparison, about a quarter (24%) said they would not vote for Zelenskiy.

In terms of parliamentary ratings, European Solidarity trails behind Servant of the People with 14% support among decided voters, followed by Opposition Platform — For Life with 12% and Batkivshchyna with 10.6%.

Assessing the overall situation in the country, about a third (34%) of respondents said they believe Ukraine is moving in the right direction and 58% believe it’s headed the wrong way. Regarding Zelenskiy’svisit to the United States, 48% of respondents said it was a success and 28% believed it was unsuccessful.