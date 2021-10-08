FPRI BMB Ukraine: Ukraine has more politicians in Pandora Papers than any other country in the world

Thirty-eight Ukrainian politicians are named in the Pandora Papers, including President Zelenskiy himself. In fact, Ukraine had more politicians pop up in the leak than any other country in the world (Russia took second place with 19).

For many, these revelations are at odds with the anti-corruption platform that brought Zelenskiy and his team power. That said, not all of the financial activities outlined in the Pandora Papers are necessarily illegal. Indeed, the ability to capitalize on legal loopholes is what makes the offshore service industry the booming business it is today.



During a press briefing on October 4, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Pandora Papers won’t change the dialogue between Washington and strategic partners like Kyiv. At the same time, she stressed that the revelations make the issue of financial transparency “even more important on the international agenda.” And financial transparency will presumably be a key topic of discussion at the EU-Ukraine Summit set to take place in Kyiv on October 12.



Here’s what some of Ukraine’s experts and analysts had to say about what the Pandora Papers revelations mean for Zelenskiy and his team:

