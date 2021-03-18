FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy approval ratings start to recover

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy approval ratings start to recover
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s political ratings have fallen consistently since he took the almost impossible job as president, but he has finally received some relief as the polls have ticked up in the last months since he launched an attack on the oligarchs.
By FPRI BMB Ukraine March 18, 2021

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s political ratings are on the rise, according to the latest public opinion surveys. On Wednesday, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) reported that 45% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskiy, compared with 39.5% earlier this month.

The Razumkov Center noted a similar uptick in Zelenskiy’s ratings as of mid-March, with 31% of respondents saying they trust the president, up from 26.5% back in February. According to Razumkov’s latest poll, 27% of decided voters would cast their ballot for Zelenskiy in a hypothetical presidential election a 4% increase compared with last month’s survey data.

On the other hand, the Rating Group has reported only a slight increase in electoral support for Zelenskiy: 22.5% of decided voters would vote for him as of early March, compared with 21.2% in early February.

In a blog post for Ukrainska Pravda, political analyst Vladimir Fesenko attributed the jump in positive attitudes towards Zelenskiy to the recent sanctions against pro-Kremlin oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk (for backstory, check out BMB’s February 26 issue). This conclusion was echoed by commentator Roman Shraik, who wrote on Telegram that the sanctions “obviously” benefit Zelenskiy’s ratings.

Notably, the latest polling results underscore that Medvedchuk is a deeply distrusted figure in Ukraine. According to survey data from the Razumkov Center and the Rating Group, only 13-15% of Ukrainians trust him.

 

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

KYIV BLOG: Ukrainian President Zelenskiy’s oligarch speech

Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks

Ukraine still importing power from Belarus, despite promise to break ties

Opinion

TIM ASH: Is sanctioning Russian sovereign debt such a big deal?

The simple answer is no. Indeed, it’s the logical next step. When the question comes up about sanctioning Russian sovereign debt, the Russian influence lobby always comes out with the view that this is such a terrible idea, but Ash disagrees

COMMENT: The EIB supports the long-term recovery of the Western Balkans

The region’s economy needs to be more sustainable and connected, which can only be achieved through the digital and green transformation, writes EIB vice-president Lilyana Pavlova.

ING: Red hot enthusiasm for copper

Copper prices are approaching their all-time high as investors flood into the market for the red/green metal.

COMMENT: OPEC+ puts off production cut decision for a month

A decision over oil production levels and prices looks to have been delayed for a month following the OPEC+ meeting, between OPEC’s 13 members and 10 other non-OPEC countries, on March 4.

COMMENT: Uzbek privatisation - this time it seems to be for real

Privatisation efforts in Uzbekistan are moving to a practical level. The newly appointed State Asset Management Agency head has started to implement the presidential decree on privatisation with a new zeal.

TIM ASH: Is sanctioning Russian sovereign debt such a big deal?
12 hours ago
COMMENT: The EIB supports the long-term recovery of the Western Balkans
7 days ago
ING: Red hot enthusiasm for copper
8 days ago
COMMENT: OPEC+ puts off production cut decision for a month
11 days ago
COMMENT: Uzbek privatisation - this time it seems to be for real
11 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    22 days ago
  2. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    4 days ago
  3. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    7 days ago
  4. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    2 days ago
  5. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    22 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    15 days ago
  3. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    26 days ago
  5. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss