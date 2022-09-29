French Alten takes over Romanian tech firm Qualitance

French Alten takes over Romanian tech firm Qualitance
Qualitance was founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Radu Constantinescu and Ioan Iacob. / Qualitance
By bne IntelliNews September 29, 2022

Qualitance, an international tech and innovation company founded in Romania, has been sold by its founders Radu Constantinescu and Ioan Iacob to Alten, a French technology and innovation consultancy and services group with international operations in 30 countries.

Qualitance builds digital products and businesses for global organisations and start-ups. Through this acquisition, Alten Group will strengthen its presence in Romania and increase its ability to access new projects and clients from Central and Eastern Europe.

"Sharing a common vision with regard to the impact and evolution of technology in business and society, we are all the more confident that together we will be able to help even more organisations across Central and Eastern Europe to design and implement their digital transformation strategies fast and in a sustainable manner,” said Axel Girardetti, Central & Eastern Europe director at Alten Group.

Constantinescu owned 48.4% of the company and Iacob 38.7%, with the remaining shares distributed as incentives or under sale contracts.

The sale was “a natural step in the evolution of the company,” said Constantinescu.

"The opportunity to become part of Alten Group delights us as we are sharing not just complementary know-how and talent, but also the same business philosophy centered on the needs and success of organizations, their clients, and employees,” he added. 

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Council and other conditions precedent agreed by the parties.

ROPTR law firm acted as a sell-side consultant.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Albania signs $6mn satellite deal to fight drugs and crime

Regime’s response to Iran protests strands digital economy in social media ‘desert’

Turkish state banks follow private lenders in freezing use of Russia’s Mir payment system

Tech

Albania signs $6mn satellite deal to fight drugs and crime

Tirana agrees with US-based Satellogic USA Inc. to develop a dedicated satellite constellation that will enable satellite monitoring of the country’s territory.

Regime’s response to Iran protests strands digital economy in social media ‘desert’

Cutting off Instagram has put around 400,000 businesses “at risk of annihilation”, says analyst.

US venture firm launches new fund with exclusive Ukrainian focus

Earlier this month ffVC, an international VC firm comprised of several funds in the US and Europe, announced the launch of a new fund exclusively dedicated to Ukrainian founders and startups.

Top Russian e-scooter service aims to raise $167mn on Moscow Exchange

Russian kick-sharing service Whoosh intends to go public on the Moscow Exchange this or next year.

Serbia’s video game industry generated revenues of €125mn in 2021

Serbia is an emerging high-tech hub that is especially strong in blockchain and game development.

Albania signs $6mn satellite deal to fight drugs and crime
5 hours ago
Regime’s response to Iran protests strands digital economy in social media ‘desert’
14 hours ago
US venture firm launches new fund with exclusive Ukrainian focus
4 days ago
Top Russian e-scooter service aims to raise $167mn on Moscow Exchange
4 days ago
Serbia’s video game industry generated revenues of €125mn in 2021
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    3 days ago
  2. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    9 days ago
  3. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    3 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 day ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    9 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    17 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    30 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    3 days ago
  5. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss