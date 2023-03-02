French authorities for the first time seize luxury villa alleged to belong to sanctioned Magnitogorsk metal giant owner Viktor Rashnikov

French authorities for the first time seize luxury villa alleged to belong to sanctioned Magnitogorsk metal giant owner Viktor Rashnikov
French authorities made use of EU sanction legislation for a criminal seizure of a luxurious €23mn villa in the south of France they claim belongs to Viktor Rashnikov, the majority shareholder in the Magnitogorsk metallurgical plant / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 2, 2023

In the first French criminal seizure of property owned by a Russian oligarch, authorities have arrested a luxurious €23mn villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in southeastern France, which authorities claim belongs to the majority shareholder of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK), Viktor Rashnikov, Le Monde reported on March 1.

This is the first time French authorities have made use of EU sanctions legislation to seize assets belonging to a Russian on the sanctions list.

Le Monde reports that the seizure was made in October 2022, following a request by magistrates from the National Jurisdiction in Charge of the Fight Against Organized Crime (JUNALCO) of the Paris prosecutor's office.

A spokesperson for Rashnikov responded: “The article [in Le Monde] contains false information: Mr. Rashnikov does not own any real estate located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, or anywhere else, that is allegedly registered to any third parties. He knows nothing about the villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat that is mentioned in the article, and, accordingly, he could not in any way be engaged in its sale, either personally or through other individuals or legal entities.”

The spokesperson went on to add that all of Rashnikov properties in France have a “transparent and legitimate ownership structure,” and already been disclosed to the proper authorities.

“Information about his property has been disclosed to the competent authorities in accordance with local regulations. Therefore, any speculations about any villas, their sales and arrests, or about any other property owned by third parties in his interests and which are presented in the article are false and unreliable information and constitute a clear instance of libel,” the spokesperson said, adding the case was being considered by Rashnikov’s lawyers who might seek legal redress.

Prior to the seizure, three properties in Paris and the French Riviera linked to Rashnikov by the authorities had already been administratively frozen. However, the villa in Saint-Jean-Cap Ferrat had gone unnoticed as it was not declared to the tax authorities as being his property, Le Monde reports. The villa is owned by a Swiss company controlled by a Panamanian structure in a complicated ownership scheme.

France's financial intelligence unit TRACFIN was informed of the sale of the villa, which occurred shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. TRACFIN claim that the villa belonged to a Russian citizen suspected of being Rashnikov's frontman, and that the new owner was also Russian. TRACFIN then blocked the money from the sale, which amounted to €17mn after the deduction for duties and taxes, before taking the matter to court.

France is in the midst of a crackdown on corruption and money laundering and is taking an increasingly tough stance on Russian oligarchs and their assets following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. French authorities have already frozen several properties and bank accounts linked to Russian oligarchs and their associates.

 

News

Far-right Russian militants claim responsibility for attack in Bryansk region

An armed Russian far-right group with ties to Ukraine’s Territorial Defence took responsibility for an attack in the Russian region of Bryansk on March 2.

Russia's oil product exports slumped by 20% in February, but seaborne export volumes remain robust

Russia's oil product exports have slumped by 20% in February, marking the lowest level since May 2022, according to tanker tracking data reported S&P on March 2 in a note. Shipborne exports of crude, however, have held up well and remain robust.

Russian interference expected ahead of Montenegro’s presidential election

Moscow has a history of interference in Montenegro, where rightwing pro-Russian candidate Andrija Mandic is trying to unseat incumbent President Milo Djukanovic.

Chinese carmakers break UzAuto monopoly as they move in on Uzbek market

High interest in EVs and hybrids a plus for many brands from China as they aim to make quick inroads.

Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul

Disaster in southern Turkey has served as a terrible reminder that the metropolis of 16mn is highly exposed to a major earthquake that could strike at any time.

