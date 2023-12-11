Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals

Garanti BBVA (GARAN), a unit of BBVA (Madrid/BBVA), has obtained a 367-day sustainability-linked syndicated loan in tranches of $260mn and €143mn, the lender said on December 5.

Thirty five banks from 19 different countries participated in the facility.

The loan is to be used to finance international trade activities. The sustainability criteria include commitments to provide loans to green economy projects as well as to women-led and micro-scale companies that have been hit by natural disasters.

The costs were released in line with the benchmarks set by Akbank (AKBNK), a unit of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding (SAHOL), at the guaranteed overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 350bp and the euro interbank offered rate (Euribor) plus 325bp.

The rollover rate stood at 100%. In November 2022, Garanti obtained a $401mn loan at SOFR+425bp and Euribor+400bp. The renewal rate stood at 65%.

In line with local peers, Garanti, the fifth largest bank in Turkey with Turkish lira (TRY) 1.7 trillion ($60bn) worth of total assets at end-September, has a B-/Stable rating (one notch below Turkey’s sovereign rating and six notches below investment grade) from Fitch Ratings and a B3/Stable rating (six notches below investment grade in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating) from Moody’s Investors Service.

Garanti also has another outstanding syndicated loan. In June, it rolled the syndicated loan at a 73% rollover rate, while spreads remained at record high levels, namely SOFR+425bp and Euribor+400bp.

Chart: Garanti’s external debt composition at end-October.

Turkish banks conduct 367-day (a ‘trick’ maturity for registering loans as long-term that uses two extra days) syndicated loan renewal seasons twice a year, with one season in spring (April-July) and the other in autumn (October-November).

They release identical costs, while some of the lenders, particularly smaller ones, pay higher fees.

In recent years, Akbank has set the Turkey benchmark for the interest rates each season. In April 2022 and 2023, government-run Ziraat Bank launched the spring seasons. However, Ziraat could not provide the costs this year. It awaited Akbank’s released costs to provide its costs.

In the autumn refinancing season of 2022, nine Turkish banks rolled a combined sum of $6bn at a rollover rate of 77%. The costs were in line with the benchmarks set by Akbank, namely SOFR+4.25% and Euribor+4.00%.

In the autumn season this year, a total of nine Turkish banks rolled a combined sum of $4bn. The costs were 75bp lower compared to a year ago. The exchange rate-adjusted combined rollover rate came in at 129%.

Story chart: Turkish companies’ external debt rollover rates.

Despite the significant recovery in spreads, the costs still stand close to the double digits as the benchmarks remain painfully high.

Central bank chart: Top 10 Turkish banks’ combined syndicated loan renewal rates and costs.

SOFR persists above the 5% level, compared with the 0.05% seen in October 2021, while 12-month Euribor remains above the 4% level, compared with the minus 0.5% recorded in October 2021.

As things stand, hopes for lower costs are now focused on 2024.

In the spring season of 2023, 11 banks renewed a combined sum of $7bn at a combined rollover rate of 88%. All costs were reported as in line with the benchmarks set by Akbank, namely SOFR+4.25% and Euribor+4.00%.

In the spring season of 2024, the same 11 banks will roll a combined sum of $6bn.

The share of syndicated loans in Turkey’s and Turkish banks’ external funding composition has declined in recent years. Turkey rolls over a combined sum of around $150-200bn each year.

Despite the lower share in the composition, the banks’ syndicated loan renewals are a good indicator for tracking developments in the sustainability of Turkey’s external debt burden.

Table: Full list of Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals.