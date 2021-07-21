Georgia’s banks boast biggest profits ever in June

Georgia’s banks boast biggest profits ever in June
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 21, 2021

The aggregated net profit of Georgia's banks more than doubled in June compared to the same month last year, to Georgian lari (GEL) 295mn ($92mn) - it amounted to the biggest profit ever recorded by the banks in the country’s history.

In the second quarter of the year, the profit was GEL648mn (over $200mn), 140% up y/y, and in the ytd period of January-June the aggregated profits exceeded GEL1bn (over $300mn) - compared to GEL477bn losses in the first half of last year when the Georgian banks set aside GEL1.2bn in provisions for potential asset losses as a result of the crisis that was emerging.

The gross profit plus provisioning cost - a metric that indicates the operational profit of banks not impacted by the cost of provisioning - increased by 27% y/y to GEL450mn ($140mn) in Q1 this year and by 115% to GEL590mn ($180mn) in Q2.

The banks' profits are also in line with the forecast of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), as Papuna Lezhava, NBG vice president said in June that the Georgian banking system was expected to make a “pretty solid profit" this year.

The banking system remains adequately capitalised and liquid, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its Concluding Remarks after Article IV Consultations with the country.

Stress tests conducted in the recent Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) mission confirmed that banks have sufficient capital to absorb credit losses stemming from the pandemic under a conservative baseline scenario over the next three years. Under the stress scenario of an extended pandemic and an adverse external financial environment, capital shortfalls are not deemed substantial and are assessed to be manageable from a systemic perspective.

Nevertheless, the IMF recommends that financial sector policies should now aim to maintain adequate buffers and provisions in the banking sector, amidst signs of recovery.

The NBG should ask banks to preserve sufficient retained earnings until significant downside risks to the economy recede and identifying effective ways to resolve non-performing loans (NPLs) remains important - even though they appear to be falling from a peak of 8.5% in March 2021 and have been significantly provisioned. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey extends financial restructuring law by two years

Erdogan’s calls for rate cuts unmet as Turkey’s central bank sticks to 19% benchmark

US sweetens Iran’s path to restoring nuclear deal by unfreezing bank funds in Japan, Korea

News

Hungarian PM announces referendum on anti-LGBT law

Referendum widely seen as diversion from Pegasus wiretapping scandal and the suspension of recovery fund money from Brussels.

Far Eastern Yakutsk city under threat from unprecedented forest fires

Raging fires have been an increasing occurrence in Siberian summers, with the trend widely attributed to climate change, which has caused temperatures in the vast Taiga forest to spike each year.

American personnel in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan reported as among ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims

Following cluster of Vienna incidents, US has stepped up investigation into possible attacks made with directed pulsed microwave energy.

New rector at Istanbul university at centre of Erdogan protests expected to be ‘harsher’

New acting appointee dismisses outspoken academic and declines to approve autumn semester classes that were to be taught by a dissident lecturer. Demonstrations at university are continuing.

US and Germany strike deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Dismay in Ukraine as agreement allows controversial gas pipeline to be completed without further US sanctions.

Hungarian PM announces referendum on anti-LGBT law
3 hours ago
Far Eastern Yakutsk city under threat from unprecedented forest fires
3 hours ago
American personnel in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan reported as among ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims
9 hours ago
New rector at Istanbul university at centre of Erdogan protests expected to be ‘harsher’
10 hours ago
US and Germany strike deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    8 days ago
  3. Biden and Merkel fail to find common ground over Nord Stream 2 pipeline at Washington summit
    6 days ago
  4. US sweetens Iran’s path to restoring nuclear deal by unfreezing bank funds in Japan, Korea
    7 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Drought causes mass livestock die-offs and irrigation water shortages in Central Asia
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    17 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    14 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    23 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss