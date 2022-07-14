Georgia’s exports went up by 25% y/y in June

Georgia’s exports went up by 25% y/y in June
By bne IntelliNews July 14, 2022

Georgia exported $439mn of goods in June, marking a y/y 25% increase compared to the same time in 2021, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Imports grew by 21% y/y and reached $1.05bn in June.

The trade deficit consequently widened by 19% y/y to $609mn in the month.

The detailed foreign trade data will be published on July 19.

In Q2, Georgia’s exports, dominated by copper ores and concentrates and ferro-alloys, increased by 29% y/y to $1.38bn - after a stronger annual growth rate of 43% y/y in Q1.

However, compared to Q2 of the year 2019, before the pandemic, Georgia’s exports rose by 43% – at a rate close to that seen in Q1 (+42% versus Q1, 2019).

Besides the traditional categories of exports, which performed well in January-May and posted annual growth rates of 42% and 98% respectively, the exports of nitrogenous fertilisers have increased as well in the five-month period. Namely, the exports of fertilisers more than tripled from $46mn to $153mn in January-May (7% of total exports).

Higher commodity prices have pushed up Georgia’s imports as well.

The robust local currency, which is slightly strengthening versus the US dollar, is conductive to local demand and apparently hasn’t impacted the main categories of exports.

Thus, Georgia’s imports in the second quarter of the year rose by 31% y/y to $3.14bn.

Compared to Q2 2019, the country’s imports rose by 36% – slightly slower compared to the exports’ 43% advance over the past three years.

Imports of crude oil and petroleum products rose by 80% y/y in January-May, while the imports of natural gas rose by 40%. Altogether, the two categories accounted for over 15% of total imports.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Central bank and IMF to upgrade forecasts for Georgia’s economy

COMMENT: Georgia drops out of the Trio – why did this happen?

Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak

Data

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Russia’s international currency reserves have fallen by $56.7bn to reach $572.7bn (including the CBR’s frozen reserves in Europe) as of July 8, the Central Bank of Russia reported on July 15.

Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) put through an emergency rate hike in June to subdue soaring inflation, but to little effect. The rate of price growth continued to hit 21.5% in June (chart), the central bank reported on June 14.

Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000

Inflation rose to 13.2% year-on-year, while in month-on-month terms, growth in prices in June slowed to 1.2%.

Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start

The outlook for the production and export of Ukraine’s grain production this year has tumbled due to the war raging in the country, stoking fears of a global food crisis.

Hungary’s automotive industry rebounds in May

Headline industrial output increased by 9.4% y/y in May, with automotive output up 8.7%.

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn
19 hours ago
Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June
22 hours ago
Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000
1 day ago
Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start
1 day ago
Hungary’s automotive industry rebounds in May
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    4 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    2 days ago
  3. How many days of gas consumption are in Europe’s storage tanks?
    5 days ago
  4. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    7 days ago
  5. Russian court reverses ruling impeding Kazakh oil exports but situation remains tense
    3 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    20 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    27 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    15 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    14 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss