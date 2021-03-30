Georgia to complete refurbishment of main hydropower plant in May

By bne IntelIiNews March 30, 2021

Enguri hydropower plant (HPP), the largest electricity producer in Georgia, which also supplies the Russian-occupied region of Abkhazia, is to restart in early May following a refurbishment aimed at expanding its capacity, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has announced.

As a result of the renovation of the Enguri HPP diversion tunnel, water losses will be reduced by 30% to 35%. That should mean an additional 100mn kWh of electricity generation per year.

The €42mn renovation of the HPP, the first such operation performed in more than 20 years, started in January.

A total of €7mn of the project cost will be met by the European Commission in the form of a grant, while the remainder will be paid with a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Enguri HPP plays a vital role in securing Georgia’s country's energy independence and security. Some 40% of the country’s power demand is met by this plant.

All five generators at the plant were shut down on January 20 for necessary. Urgent work is partly focused on damaged sections of the drainage tunnel. Large volumes of water have been leaking from the sections.

In order to begin repairing the tunnel, it was necessary to entirely empty it.

Abkhazia is receiving electricity from Russia to substitute for the power not presently available from the HPP.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkish development bank TKYB obtains $170mn loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Government-run Turkish Development and Investment Bank (TKYB/KLNMA) has obtained a $170mn and 12-year loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), TKYB ... more

EBRD provides up to €2.5mn to North Macedonia’s Komercijalna Banka

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on March 30 it provided up to €2.5mn to North Macedonia’s Komercijalna Banka for on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises ... more

EBRD president paying virtual visit to Kazakhstan between March 29-31

The president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, is paying a virtual visit to Kazakhstan between March 29-31 to meet with ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    4 days ago
  3. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: How bad can it get if US imposes sanctions on Russian debt?
    4 days ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: Frantic defence of lira’s 8.00 line as foreign investors scramble to offload all Turkish papers
    8 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    26 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    1 day ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    22 days ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss