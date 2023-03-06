Georgian inflation retreated to 8.1% in February

Georgian inflation retreated to 8.1% in February
Inflation in Georgia is falling steadily, dropping to 8.1% in February. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 6, 2023

Annual CPI inflation retreated to 8.1% in February from a 9.4% inflation rate the previous month, Galt & Taggart reports. (chart)

Core inflation (non-food, non-energy, and non-tobacco) also reduced to 6.6% (-1.2ppts month on month) in February.

By categories, annual inflation was mostly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (+14.0% year on year, 4.73 ppts), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+12.4% y/y, 1.30 ppts), restaurants and hotels (+14.8% y/y, 0.58 ppts), furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (+10.1% y/y, 0.51 ppts), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+7.3% y/y, 0.49 ppts) categories.

On a monthly basis, there was a 0.3% deflation in Feb-23, driven by price reduction in healthcare (-4.9% m/m, -0.47 ppts) and transport (-1.5% y/y, -0.19 ppts) categories. We expect average annual inflation at 5.2% in 2023, down from 11.9% in 2022, and see inflation close to the target by end-23, in our baseline scenario. 

Related Content

Protesters against foreign agent laws clash with police in Tbilisi

Ukrainian refugees and Russian migrants bring economic benefits but also stresses to Emerging Europe

Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Protesters against foreign agent laws clash with police in Tbilisi

Ukrainian refugees and Russian migrants bring economic benefits but also stresses to Emerging Europe

Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review

Data

Hungarian industrial production eases growth to just 0.2% y/y in January

Plant shutdowns due to energy price pressure could have contributed to surprise result.

Small majority of Croatians approve of euro changeover

54% of Eurobarometer survey respondents think the switch to the euro was a good thing for Croatia, but 62% think it will increase the inflation.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 16.7% in February

The slowdown in inflation started in November and consumer prices are expected to ease further during the year.

Romania’s retail sales mark robust 5.3% y/y growth in January

Non-food retail sales rose by 9.1% y/y, indicating strong consumer confidence.

Russia’s car sales down 62% y/y in February

Russia’s sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) plummeted by 62.1% y/y to 41,900 in February, the Association of European Businesses said.

Hungarian industrial production eases growth to just 0.2% y/y in January
9 hours ago
Small majority of Croatians approve of euro changeover
10 hours ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 16.7% in February
23 hours ago
Romania’s retail sales mark robust 5.3% y/y growth in January
1 day ago
Russia’s car sales down 62% y/y in February
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  2. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    7 days ago
  3. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reaches Moscow
    7 days ago
  4. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    7 days ago
  5. Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
    5 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss