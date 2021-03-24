German IT company LeanIX acquires Slovenian-US Cleanshelf

German software company LeanIX said on March 24 it has acquired Slovenian-US owned Cleanshelf, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) management provider.

“With the Cleanshelf acquisition, LeanIX is now the first provider in the enterprise architecture industry to offer its customers an out-of-the-box solution for SaaS management,” LeanIX said in the statement.

LeanIX underlined that the market for SaaS tools has expanded dramatically in recent years. 70% of companies are currently investing in SaaS and public cloud offerings and will continue to do so, the company cited a recent survey.

According to the German company, Cleanshelf founder and CEO Dusan Omercevic will drive product development in SaaS management as LeanIX VP product SaaS intelligence and managing director Slovenia.

With the deal, Cleanshelf investor Dawn Capital becomes a shareholder in LeanIX, nine months after LeanIX' $80mn Series D funding round by Goldman Sachs, alongside participation from Insight Partners and DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners).

GP Bullhound was Cleanshelf's exclusive financial advisor. PwC and Mintz were legal advisors to LeanIX.

He will also lead the Slovenian office in Ljubljana, which employs a large part of the previous Cleanshelf development team.