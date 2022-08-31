Head of Czech foreign intelligence agency resigns as government faces vote of confidence

Head of Czech foreign intelligence agency resigns as government faces vote of confidence
Erstwhile partners: STAN leader Vit Rakusan (left) and Pirates leader Ivan Bartos. / Dominik Kucera
By Albin Sybera August 31, 2022

Czech spy chief Petr Mlejnek has bowed to the mounting pressure against him in recent weeks and has resigned over his contacts with a businessman who has been taken into police custody as one of the leading figures in a political corruption case.  

The resignation of the head of the foreign intelligence agency comes as the government faces a vote of no confidence on September 1 over his appointment called by opposition parties. 

The revelation of the business links of Mlejnek has led to calls for the resignation of Vit Rakusan, interior minister and Mayors and Independents (STAN) party leader, who appointed him two months ago, though so far Prime Minister Petr Fiala, leader of the Civic Democrats (ODS), has said he has full confidence in his minister and coalition partner.  

Populist opposition leader Andrej Babis, a controversial billionaire who is himself facing several police probes, said his ANO party will still go ahead with the vote of no-confidence,  and ANO still demands the resignation of Rakusan.

In the aftermath of the growing scandal over a kickback scheme at the Prague Transportation Company which is rocking the Mayors Party leadership, Mlejnek admitted to had been in touch with Michal Redl, the Mayors party sponsor.

Moreover, Mlejnek was yet to obtain top-level security clearance. 

Several high-ranking representatives of Mayors have resigned from their party posts over their contacts with Redl, including STAN founder Petr Gazdik and MEP Stanislav Polcak. 

Mlejnek's resignation was also supported by STAN's coalition partners, the Pirate Party, who this week demanded his resignation

Rakusan and Premier Petr Fiala had stood by Mlejnek, and will be damaged by his resignation. Rakusan regretted the news of his resignation, tweeting that Mlejnek had “all the provisions to carry out his post well”. 

“I understand his decision, the pressure on him, his family and agency itself, has been enormous”, added Rakusan. 

The Pirate Party praised Mlejnek’s decision and Fiala said he is expecting the situation around the intelligence agency to calm down in the coming days.

Fiala’s five-party coalition has a comfortable majority of 108 in the Chamber of Deputies of 200 and is expected to win the vote of no-confidence easily. 

However, the vote could allow ANO to whip up public discontent over rising costs of living,  accusing Fiala’s cabinet of inaction. 

In doing so ANO will also conveniently divert attention away from Babis’ own scandals, which include the EU suing Czechia over EU subsidies Babis’ food and agricultural conglomerate Agrofert obtained while Babis was in power.   

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia

Three-month waiver period to ease Czech personal debt crisis begins as cost of living crisis looms

ING: Energy crisis pulls rug from under the big exporting nations

News

Poland says it will demand €1.3 trillion in WW2 reparations from Germany

Ruling PiS party plays German card again. Germany says reparations issue was settled 70 years ago.

Kazakhstan's Tokayev to call snap presidential election

Move comes not nine months after bloody unrest shook the Central Asian nation and amid doubts in Russia over the Kazakh regime’s alignment with the Kremlin.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrives at the occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant

"The things I needed to see, I saw," said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi after visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, despite shelling that shut down operating unit 5 and attacks on the nearby city of Enerhodar.

Moldova summons Russian diplomat over Lavrov threat

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked of “protecting” Russian-speakers in Moldova — indicating a possible repeat of the invasion playbook used in Georgia and Ukraine.

Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia

Russian intelligence expected to intensify its operations inside the EU to provide technologies and chemicals for the Russian military as sanctions bite.

Poland says it will demand €1.3 trillion in WW2 reparations from Germany
5 hours ago
Kazakhstan's Tokayev to call snap presidential election
5 hours ago
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrives at the occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant
5 hours ago
Moldova summons Russian diplomat over Lavrov threat
5 hours ago
Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
5 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    2 days ago
  2. Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
    4 days ago
  3. Rift opens within Serbian government over position on Russia
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    25 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    12 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    21 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    25 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    24 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    15 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss