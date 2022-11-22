Hitachi's GlobalLogic acquires Romanian IT firm Fortech

Hitachi's GlobalLogic acquires Romanian IT firm Fortech
Fortech's Iasi office took on its 100th employee earlier this year. / Fortech
By bne IntelliNews November 22, 2022

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company, announced on November 21 that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fortech, one of Romania’s largest independent digital engineering firms.

Acquiring Fortech, with more than 1,100 employees, is part of GlobalLogic’s strategy to establish a wider European footprint.

“Fortech is a leading firm with a proven track record and specialisation in technology that is needed for digital evolution,” said Nitesh Banga, president and CEO, GlobalLogic.

“This acquisition will further enhance GlobalLogic’s presence in Europe, and accelerate our access to the rich technical talent in Romania; it will arm Fortech with the resources and strong backing of GlobalLogic and Hitachi. We are excited to welcome Fortech and their talented people to the GlobalLogic family,” he added. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Fortech will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of Q4, 2022.

Headquartered in Cluj-Napoca where it was founded in 2003, Fortech also has engineering hubs in Oradea, Iasi, and Brasov.

It has served hundreds of clients through more than 1,000 digital projects throughout nearly two decades of operation. With over 1,100 employees, Fortech supports top-tier clients across a wide range of industries.

Fortech delivers full-spectrum digital engineering services including Architecture Design, Software Development, DevOps, Quality Assurance, and Data Analytics. The company has successfully architected, built, and maintained products for clients across numerous industries with a focused specialisation in Cloud, IOT, and SaaS. Fortech holds deep domain experience in six key high-growth verticals: automotive; banking and finance; healthcare; manufacturing; professional services; and technology, media and telecoms.

Related Content

More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

Is the Kremlin betting on Wildberries to consolidate e-commerce as foreign players exit Russia?

Tech

More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years

While Ukraine ranks third worldwide in the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, Web3 startups with roots in this country raised nearly $1bn in investments over the past four years

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

The Slush 100 programme is a pitching competition for tech startups in their early stages of development but this year's winners of a €1mn prize, UK registered Immigram, were stripped of their award simply because the founders are Russian.

Luxoft opens development centre in Serbia, Yandex to follow

International IT companies that have quit the Russian market setting up in Serbia alongside Russian tech companies.

Asia-to-Europe Digital Silk Way investors to lay ‘internet corridor’ across bottom of Caspian Sea

Fibre-optic lines crucial part of project set to benefit up to 1.8bn people from Frankfurt to Mumbai.

Serbian president’s Chechen outfit sparks Twitter spat between top politicians

European Parliament rapporteur Viola von Cramon in online row with Serbian PM Ana Brnabic after questioning Belgrade’s commitment to EU values.

