Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 10, 2022

Hungarian consumer price growth accelerated growth to 13.7% in July from 11.7% in June, a new 25-year high, figures from the Central Statistics Office (KSH) show (chart). 

The July reading came in at 0.6pp above market consensus, weakening the Hungarian forint. The HUF was already struggling earlier in the day due to worries about oil supply after Ukraine suspended Russian oil flows to southern Europe because it did not receive transit fees.

The runaway inflation will pile more more pressure on the central bank to keep putting up rates. The Monetary Council of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) raised its key rate by 100bp to 10.75% on July 26. The base rate is now at its highest level since December 2008. London-based Capital Economics said last month that  rates could rise to 13% by the end of the year.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, was 16.7%, rising from 13.8% the previous month, affirming strong inflationary pressure.

Analysts said inflation could rise further in the coming months due to repricing and tax hikes, reaching 18% or even more than 20% if energy price controls, introduced in November, were lifted.

The government also rolled back prices for a number of staples, including pork, cooking oil and flour, to mid-October levels from February 1 in an effort to dampen inflation.

The main driver of inflation remained food prices, which increased 27% y/y.

Price growth also remained strong in other categories as well, as consumers paid 14% more in y/y terms for consumer durables while service charges were up 6.8% y/y.

“The annual average inflation rate is sure to be above 12% this year and would [only] slowly decline in 2023. Next year’s annual average CPI seems to be also in the double-digit territory and it could only land in [the central bank’s] tolerance band in 2024,” Erste said in a comment.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July

Perspectives | Beijing and Moscow clash over Kazakhstan’s oil

Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn

Data

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July

Some analysts argue figures signal inflation is nearing its peak and that the central bank could join its Czech counterpart and end the tightening cycle in September.

Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd

Since the beginning of the year, BET-TR has grown by 5.71% ytd, recovering entirely from the fall caused by the war in Ukraine and deterioration in Romania's economic prospects.

Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century

Population decline across almost all of Emerging Europe will result in the populations of many countries dropping to levels not seen since the early 20th century.

Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn

Russia’s gross international reserves were up by $3.6bn in a week to $571.2bn, at the same time as individuals are buying record amounts of foreign currency.

CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July

The price of natural gas quadrupled compared to July 2021 and the price of electricity increased by 59%.

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July
20 hours ago
Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd
1 day ago
Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
1 day ago
Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn
1 day ago
CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    6 days ago
  5. Can we trust Russia’s economic statistics?
    5 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    19 days ago
  4. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    15 days ago
  5. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss