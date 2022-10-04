Hungary agrees on deferred payments with Gazprom for winter gas deliveries

Hungary agrees on deferred payments with Gazprom for winter gas deliveries
The agreement allows state utility MVM to pay for gas over a three-year period if prices exceed a certain threshold between October and March. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest October 4, 2022

Hungary's MVM has reached an agreement with Russia's Gazprom on making deferred payments for gas for the winter period, the state utility company announced on October 3. 

The agreement helps ease pressure on Hungary’s widening current account deficit and its currency, which had plunged to historic lows before the announcement.

The agreement will be used by Viktor Orban's regime to show how Hungary is benefiting from its close relationship with Vladimir Putin's dictatorship. Hungary has been the most vocal ally of Putin in the EU, drawing criticism from members for breaking ranks.

Hungary is one of the most dependent countries on Russian energy. Russia accounts for more than 90% of gas imports. The government signed a 15-year contract with Gazprom in October that guarantees an annual supply of 4.5bcm. A few months ago, the Russian gas giant agreed to boost the delivery of up to 5.8 mcm gas per day above the volume stipulated in the long-term contract.

The agreement amid the extreme price volatility expands the financial room for manoeuvre of the company, MVM said. The state utility giant stressed that the security of energy supply is guaranteed by the long-term gas agreement signed with the Russian state energy group in September 2021.

The Hungarian energy group also announced it would tap some 800 mcm of gas in a storage facility in east Hungary with a value of around €1.5bn. The usage of this gas could help Hungary maintain the utility price subsidy, according to Nagy.

Speaking after the MVM’s announcement, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy said the agreement allows MVM to pay for gas over a three-year period if prices exceed a certain threshold between October and March. 

At current market spot prices, the deal paves the way for deferred payment of €1bn and if the price goes up to €300/MWh, deferred payments could reach €3.5bn-4.5bn, he added.

The deferred payment could reduce the country’s energy bills in the winter months, but it does not mean cheaper gas for companies or households, financial website Portfolio writes. The government ended the blanket cap on retail energy subsidies in July, and regulated prices only apply to consumption levels below the national average.

The Orban government has done nothing to refute unjustified claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow is selling gas to Hungary at a fifth of the market price. Although the price formula used in the Gazprom contract is secret, the price paid by Budapest is reportedly tied to the Dutch TTF gas exchange.

Analysts say the agreement in the short run helps ease country risks from the widening of the current account deficit. The revised July trade balance figures showed that Hungary’s energy imports during the first seven months rocketed to €12bn, up 268% y/y, leading to a deficit of €8.1bn in this product category.

According to recent data provided by the finance ministry, Hungary is expected to pay more than HUF5 trillion (€11.7bn) for gas this year, compared to HUF570bn three years ago. Rising energy prices were compounded by the weak forint, the third-weakest emerging market currency against the dollar this year, which has shed a third of its value year-to-date.

Hungary’s beleaguered currency made a sharp comeback in the evening hours after the announcement of the price deferral, trading at 418.5 against the euro and 427 against the dollar. Earlier in the year, the EUR/HUF and the USD/HUF rate hit records of 426 and 436.

The deferral in payments is "the minimum that Hungary deserves as a friend of Russia", because so far "we haven't really received anything", commented asset manager Viktor Zsiday. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU members still fail to see eye to eye on gas price cap

bneGREEN: Fit for 55 – not fit for purpose

Report says Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream now endangered

News

First official results from Bosnian elections put nationalists ahead after exit polls predicted losses

Defeat for Bakir Izetbegovic but other leading nationalist politicians like Milorad Dodik appear to be heading for victory with 50% of votes now counted.

Georgian MPs want to rid the country of oligarchs, but not all of them

Ruling Georgian Dream party says founder Bidzina Ivanishvil will not fall under new planned bill.

US sanctions Russia’s CBR head Nabiullina and other officials

The US Treasury has announced additional sanctions in response to Russia’s "fraudulent" referenda and subsequent annexations of the occupied regions of Ukraine, with the SDN list now including the Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory

While last week's mobilisation scare from Belarus appears to be a false alarm, Belarus is helping Russia prepare for renewed attacks along the lines of Ukraine's border with Belarus.

Blue and yellow returns to Lyman, Borova and Mikhailivka as Ukraine liberates settlements in east and south

Ukrainian troops liberated several settlements over the weekend in the east, including a critical victory in the city of Lyman on 1 October, just days after Russia announced the annexation of Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine.

First official results from Bosnian elections put nationalists ahead after exit polls predicted losses
8 hours ago
Georgian MPs want to rid the country of oligarchs, but not all of them
9 hours ago
US sanctions Russia’s CBR head Nabiullina and other officials
9 hours ago
Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
9 hours ago
Blue and yellow returns to Lyman, Borova and Mikhailivka as Ukraine liberates settlements in east and south
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    7 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    5 days ago
  3. Russian oil exports still booming and the EU is still a major buyer
    5 days ago
  4. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    7 days ago
  5. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    4 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    14 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    21 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    7 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    5 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss