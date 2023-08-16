Hungary’s economic problems mount as GDP falls for fourth straight quarter

Hungary’s economic problems mount as GDP falls for fourth straight quarter
/ bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest August 16, 2023

Hungary's economy remained in recession in Q2, as GDP fell 0.3% q/q and 2.4% (chart) on an annual basis, the statistics office KSH said in a preliminary reading on August 16. The fourth consecutive quarterly contraction is the longest since KSH began using its current methodology in 1995.

The annualised data was the weakest since the end of 2020. The workday-adjusted GDP fell 2.3% y/y. The data significantly missed projections, as analysts predicted a 1.3% y/y decline and a 0.3% growth on a quarterly basis.

In the first half, GDP fell 1.7% y/y.

On an annual basis, the Hungarian economy was the third-worst performer in the European Union, but on a quarterly basis the picture is slightly better, with five countries behind Hungary.

The preliminary report does not include a breakdown of performance by sectors, but KSH in a short note said that industry and market-based services, mainly transport, warehousing, and trade, contributed to the decline, while the decline was moderated by the performance of agriculture.

Following the data release, analysts have cut their growth projections and said that the government’s 1.5% GDP target looks increasingly unrealistic and recession for the full year seems inevitable.

Monthly data from industry, construction and retail has foreshadowed a sharp contraction, but the performance of agriculture, healthcare, and some market services could not offset the decline, Erste analyst Janos Nagy commented. The second reading, due out on September 1, will probably show the underperformance of market-based services.

 

 

 

ING Bank also highlighted the weaker-than-expected growth of the service sector, with private healthcare being one of the few exceptions. Agriculture has probably posted good numbers, but that was not enough to lift Hungary out of technical recession in Q2 as many had expected. The bank revised its forecast to negative growth from 0.2-0.4%.

The finance ministry did not comment on the disappointing Q2 data, rather it stressed what many analysts predict that the economy will return to a growing path in H2, driven by growing real wages and consumption, as consumer prices are falling at a sharp pace from their peak in January, together with expanding industrial output and the improving foreign trade balance with rising exports.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga signalled earlier that the government may review its deficit targets in September, and many analysts expect that GDP targets could be modified.

Hungary quickly recovered from the pandemic shock, posting a 7.6% growth in 2021, but the economy began to run out of steam starting the second half as the energy crisis kicked in and the government was forced to make corrections in the budget. Spending cuts have led to lower investment and the EU's highest inflation constrained the purchasing power of households, who also faced surging energy bills following the overhaul of household subsidies.

The government blamed the war and the EU sanctions for economic woes, but economists note the pro-cyclical fiscal policy ahead of the 2022 spring elections has caused a textbook boom and bust cycle scenario, which has also led to inflationary pressures that could further stifle a recovery.

Restrictive monetary policy, the collapse of market-based lending and the freezing of EU funds have also amplified Hungary’s economic problems. The country’s high dependence on energy imports and its export-oriented industrial sector makes it vulnerable to unfavourable developments in the external global economic environment.

 
 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CATL cuts estimated energy and water usage of Hungarian EV battery project

Hungarian inflation falls to 17.6% in July

Hungarian banks struggling to cope with the inflation “public enemy”

Data

Romania is EU's largest wheat exporter in July

Romania was the biggest EU wheat exporter in the current marketing year so far, with 1.04mn tonnes shipped.

Romania’s industrial output plunges by 6% y/y in Q2

Industry shows steepest annual decline since the 2020 lockdown, with output 9.8% below 2Q19.

Romania’s 1.1% y/y GDP growth in Q2 falls below expectations

Disappointing result complicated government's fiscal consolidation efforts based on projection of 2.8% growth for the full year.

Flash estimate shows Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 1.8% in 2Q23

Annual growth figure shows a slowdown compared to the previous five quarters, as the Ukraine war's impact on the economy grows.

Poland’s GDP falls 1.3% y/y in Q2, flash estimate shows

The fall is a negative surprise after the flat Q1 reading suggested the Polish economy had passed the worst of the downturn.

Romania is EU's largest wheat exporter in July
1 day ago
Romania’s industrial output plunges by 6% y/y in Q2
2 days ago
Romania’s 1.1% y/y GDP growth in Q2 falls below expectations
2 days ago
Flash estimate shows Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 1.8% in 2Q23
2 days ago
Poland’s GDP falls 1.3% y/y in Q2, flash estimate shows
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    11 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    16 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    9 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: The Austrian troubleshooter cleaning up the Moldovan ‘laundromat’ bank
    4 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    11 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    16 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    9 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss