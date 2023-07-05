Hungary’s government deficit surges to 17-year high in Q1

Hungary’s government deficit surges to 17-year high in Q1
The government's 3.9% deficit target in 2023 could be in jeopardy. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest July 5, 2023

 

 

Data

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia among top landlocked developing countries for FDI worldwide

UNCTAD finds 83% FDI received by world's landlocked developing countries channelled into Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Uganda.

Russian Services PMI jumps to record high in June 2023

Despite the fallout from Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, the manufacturing sector ended 2022 with a historically strong expansion in output. Manufacturing PMI since January 2023 continued to trend in positive territory.

Turkey releases official June inflation as 38% y/y

Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPI) inflation stood at 38% year on year in June versus 40% y/y in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said on July 5.

Industrial prices in Romania drop for second consecutive month

The 13.7% drop in energy prices over the past two months pushed down industrial prices by 5.4%.

Ukraine's industrial production and retails sales leap y/y in May on low base effects

Industrial Production in Ukraine increased 51.20% in March of 2023 over the same month in the previous year as the base effect of the start of the war kicked in.

