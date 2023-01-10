Hungary’s industrial output contracts again m/m in November

Hungary’s industrial output contracts again m/m in November
Hungarian industrial output slowed markedly in Q4, adding to concerns about a more significant slowdown in the economy. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest January 10, 2023
Hungary’s industrial output increased by 0.5% y/y in November, (chart) slowing from 5.9% in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said in a preliminary reading on January 9. Output rose a working-day adjusted 0.8%, at the slowest pace since October 2021.

The monthly data showed a contraction, falling for the second straight month, a fall of 0.7% after a 3.6% decline in October.

Detailed figures will be released later this week, but KSH said output of the automotive industry, Hungary's biggest manufacturing branch, "grew significantly", while output of "most" other branches, including the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment and the food, drinks and tobacco products segment fell.

 

Hungary’s industry remained resilient until September with strong export growth, but output slowed markedly in Q4, adding to concerns about a more significant slowdown in the economy.

The slump in the last two months of the year could be related to companies adjusting to rising energy costs and weaker external demands, analysts observed. The short-term outlook is therefore not very favourable, but in the medium term, significant capacity expansions coming on stream, notably in the automotive, chemicals and EV battery sectors, could lead to a meaningful rebound in manufacturing output, Erste Bank analyst Orsolya Nyeste said.

The outlook for Hungary’s export-oriented industry will depend mainly on the recovery of the global economy and the European response to the energy crisis, she added

The EUR/HUF slipped 0.6% to 396 on concern that the slowdown could increase the risk of a deeper recession in Q4. The preliminary GDP data for the last quarter and 2022 will be released on February 14.

 
 
 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023

OUTLOOK 2023: Central Europe and the Baltic states

Hungary commemorates 45th anniversary of the return of Holy Crown

Data

Russian budget ends 2022 with a 1.8% deficit ahead of plan

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a government meeting on January 10 that the country's federal budget deficit for 2022 had exceeded plan and ended the year at less than the 2% of GDP forecast earlier in the year.

Ukraine’s inflation falling month on month but up to 26.6% y/y

Consumer price growth in Ukraine remained unchanged in December 2022, at 0.7% m/m, the same as in November, but lower than previous months, according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on January 10, Interfax Ukraine reports.

The ruble recovers December losses as new year starts

On the first working day, the ruble rose in price against the dollar and the euro to a level that was recorded at the end of last year, having won back all of its losses over the holidays as of January 2.

Romania’s trade gap under pressure from buoyant consumption, planned investments

Romania’s foreign trade deficit rose by 21% y/y to €2.59bn in November, bringing the trade gap in the previous 12 months to €33.3bn or 12.1% of GDP.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 18.7% in December

Inflation is gradually slowing after a steep acceleration during 2022; for the full year inflation shot up to 14.2%, from just 3.2% in 2021.

Russian budget ends 2022 with a 1.8% deficit ahead of plan
4 hours ago
Ukraine’s inflation falling month on month but up to 26.6% y/y
10 hours ago
The ruble recovers December losses as new year starts
1 day ago
Romania’s trade gap under pressure from buoyant consumption, planned investments
1 day ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 18.7% in December
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    6 days ago
  2. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    2 days ago
  3. Hacker collective Anonymous downs Serbian defence ministry website
    5 days ago
  4. The copper shortage is getting real
    9 days ago
  5. Albania’s first satellites launched into space
    7 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    1 month ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    1 month ago
  3. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    6 days ago
  4. The copper shortage is getting real
    9 days ago
  5. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss