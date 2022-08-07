Hungary's industrial output picks up in June, but outlook mixed as economy set to slow down

Hungary's industrial output picks up in June, but outlook mixed as economy set to slow down
By bne IntelliNews August 7, 2022
Hungary’s industrial production grew 4.8% y/y in June (chart), up from a 3.4% increase in the previous month, according to working-day adjusted preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office (KSH) on August 5. On a monthly basis, output rose 0.6%.

Despite the unfavourable circumstances, notably the Russian-Ukrainian war, the shortage of spare parts and rising energy prices, industrial production expanded both on a monthly and annual basis, and the sector's performance was better than expected

The unadjusted data showed an increase of 1.5%, slowing from 9.4% in May, as there were more workdays than in the base period. Detailed data will be released next week, but KSH said output of the manufacture of transport equipment and that of electronics and optical products increased to a lesser degree, while growth was higher in food and beverage production. Output of other subsectors declined.

 

In the first six months, output fell 5.1% y/y.

Industrial production returned to levels seen at the beginning of the year, which suggests that manufacturers managed to bridge supply disruptions caused by the war, ING Bank Peter Virovacz said.

ING bank is less optimistic about the outlooks in the industry and the economy as a whole, as there are clearly signs of weakening economic activity. The soft landing has already started, it added.

Industrial production has slowed slightly in Q2, after a strong expansion in the previous three months, and was virtually stagnant compared to the previous quarter, Magyar Banholding analyst Gergely Suppan said. The economy could benefit significantly in the medium term from investments by BMW and Mercedes and from the build-up of defence industrial capacities, he added.

Hungary’s industrial production in June was up 71.1% from its April 2020 trough, up 25.4% from the 2015 average and 53.3% above the average.

Analysts queried by state news agency MTI did not give projections for the sector for 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia resumes oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary but imports to Czechia remain halted

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Russia cuts oil flow via Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, blaming sanctions for blocking transit payments

Data

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July

Some analysts argue figures signal inflation is nearing its peak and that the central bank could join its Czech counterpart and end the tightening cycle in September.

Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd

Since the beginning of the year, BET-TR has grown by 5.71% ytd, recovering entirely from the fall caused by the war in Ukraine and deterioration in Romania's economic prospects.

Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century

Population decline across almost all of Emerging Europe will result in the populations of many countries dropping to levels not seen since the early 20th century.

Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn

Russia’s gross international reserves were up by $3.6bn in a week to $571.2bn, at the same time as individuals are buying record amounts of foreign currency.

CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July

The price of natural gas quadrupled compared to July 2021 and the price of electricity increased by 59%.

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July
20 hours ago
Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd
1 day ago
Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
1 day ago
Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn
1 day ago
CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    6 days ago
  5. Can we trust Russia’s economic statistics?
    5 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    19 days ago
  4. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    15 days ago
  5. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss