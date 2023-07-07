Hungary’s industry continues to suffer in May as domestic demand shrinks

Hungary’s industry continues to suffer in May as domestic demand shrinks
/ bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest July 7, 2023

Hungary's industrial production fell 6.9% y/y in May (chart) for the fifth straight month, following an 8.3% decline in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said in a preliminary report on July 6. Output dropped 4.6% when adjusted for the number of workdays.

On a positive note, output rose a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 1.6% from April, but the slight rebound was not enough to break the negative trend, as output is still below the level recorded at the beginning of 2023.

In a short statement, KSH said that most branches of manufacturing contributed to the decline.

Among the biggest branches, electrical equipment and automotive production increased, while production of computers, electronics and optical equipment as well as of food, drinks and tobacco products declined, it added. For the period January-May, output dropped 4.8% y/y. KSH will release detailed data on the output of all industrial sector branches on July 13.

Domestic industrial orders were up by 6.2% y/y but overshadowed by the fall of new orders by 9.8% y/y.

The preliminary data suggests that Hungary’s export-oriented automotive industry has compensated to some extent for the very weak performance of companies producing for the domestic market, in line with the trends seen in previous months. Smaller companies have been hit harder by the energy crisis and cut back production.

The dichotomy between companies producing for the export market and those operating mainly in for the local market confirms the picture of steadily shrinking domestic demand in the economy, ING Bank said.

The bank expects industrial production to post negative growth in 2023 from modest growth in 2022 and agriculture could help Hungary avert a recession for the year. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Ukraine awaits 'clear signal' of future Nato membership at Vilnius Summit

Hungary’s parliament approves budget with questionable targets

Hungary will not implement EU mandatory quota proposal, Orban tells migration summit

Data

Turkey hikes wholesale electricity price ceiling by 4%

Turkey’s energy watchdog EPDK has hiked the price ceiling on the Day Ahead Market at Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPIAS) to TRY2,700/MWh from TRY2,600/MWh, effective as of July 1, the authority said on July 3.

Ukraine sees record volume of international reserves, nearly $39bn

Ukraine has recorded its highest volume of international reserves, reaching nearly $39bn, Andriy Pishnyi, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) wrote on July 6.

Ruble sinks to post-invasion low, approaching RUB100 to US dollar

The US dollar exchange rate exceeded RUB93 on July 6, setting a new record high for more than a year, while the euro rose above RUB100 on Moscow Exchange.

Borsa Istanbul attracts $974mn portfolio inflows in three weeks

Inflows likely to be from tactical investors betting on Turkish stocks, rather than longer-term strategic investors.

Retail sales turn more volatile in Romania but hit a new record

The retail sales volume increased by 3.3% y/y in January-May driven by stronger sales of both food and non-food items.

Turkey hikes wholesale electricity price ceiling by 4%
2 days ago
Ukraine sees record volume of international reserves, nearly $39bn
3 days ago
Ruble sinks to post-invasion low, approaching RUB100 to US dollar
3 days ago
Borsa Istanbul attracts $974mn portfolio inflows in three weeks
3 days ago
Retail sales turn more volatile in Romania but hit a new record
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    20 days ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 months ago
  4. Ukraine’s slow but steady southern offensive grinds on
    5 days ago
  5. CENUSA: The Cyprus precedent for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
    6 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    24 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    19 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    16 days ago
  5. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss