I’ll defeat Erdogan, put Turkey back on track then retire to look after grandchildren says Kilicdaroglu

I’ll defeat Erdogan, put Turkey back on track then retire to look after grandchildren says Kilicdaroglu
Kilicdaroglu outlines his ambitions in a video posted to Twitter. / @kilicdarogluk, Twitter.
By bne IntelIiNews March 22, 2023

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition candidate for the presidency in Turkey’s mid-May elections, has said his ambitions do not extend beyond defeating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, getting the country back on track for the next generation of leaders and then retiring to look after his grandchildren.

Unseating Erdogan would in fact be the “easiest” of the stated goals of the six-party Nation Alliance, or “Table of Six”, opposition bloc, said the 74-year-old Kilicdaroglu in a video posted to Twitter on March 20.

“So, the main issue that should unite us all is this: Competing with the world, winning and getting what we deserve. Turks, Kurds, Sunnis, Alevis, [women] who wear headscarves and those who don’t, leftists and rightists should unite in this common [goal],” added Kilicdaroglu, who has led the main opposition social democratic Republican People’s Party (CHP) for 13 years and is sometimes referred to as “Gandhi Kemal” given his resemblance to the Indian civil rights leader.

“In short, we will put our country back on track so that the leaders [coming] after us will have stable ground on which they can tread safely. … And then I will retire to take care of my grandchildren,” Kilicdaroglu, who will take on the 69-year-old Erdogan on May 14, vowed in the video.

In a seeming reference to the New Welfare Party (YRP), one of the smaller parties in Turkey, Kilicdaroglu noted that a party, while discussing terms for joining the Erdogan-led People’s Alliance coalition, recently demanded that the president repeal Law No. 6284 on the protection of the family and prevention of violence against women.

He argued that the “real target” of this move would be conservative young women in Turkey who wear headscarves. Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its allies want to “oppress” and “control” these young women, said Kilicdaroglu.

Some analysts have argued that Kilicdaroglu has the wind in his sails in his battle to topple Turkey’s leader of two decades and serial winner Erdogan, but there are worries that he is a dull speech-giver who has never won a major election during a long political career.

Selim Koru, an analyst at the Ankara-based Tepav think tank, speaking to the Financial Times not long after Kilicdaroglu was selected as the main challenger to Erdogan, remarked: “Some people [like Erdogan], when they get in front of a crowd, it’s natural, they just connect. When Kilicdaroglu gets in front of a crowd … everyone looks at their phones within five minutes.”

However, he noted that Kilicdaroglu had been performing better in public of late. His victorious speech to parliament following his selection as the challenger “connected with people”, he said.

The kingmaker in both the parliamentary and presidential polls could prove to be the pro-Kurdish minority Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the third biggest party in parliament.

Ertugrul Kurkcu, honorary president of the HDP, told Middle East Eye (MEE) on March 13 that Erdogan “wants to get rid of the presence of the HDP in parliament [with moves in the courts]—he hopes voters will move from us to the AKP”.

However, pointed out Kurkcu: “The general inclination among the Kurdish people is to vote for whoever gets rid of Erdogan.”

Two big issues in the election will be whether Erdogan is or is not guilty of economic mismanagement and whether he and his administration are responsible for the sheer scale of the earthquake disaster that hit Turkey in early February, killing at least 50,000 people and possibly many more.

Kurkcu is among those who have accused Erdogan of a slow response to the tragedy that cost lives, while many critics have said that corruption, laxity and incompetence have undermined Turkey’s building codes to such an extent under the president’s watch that thousands of buildings were inadequately constructed and were sitting ducks for major earthquakes that were highly predictable.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: World faces 40% fresh water shortage by 2030 warns UN summit co-hosted by Tajikistan

Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign

Turkey bans airports from refuelling Boeings operated by Russian airlines

News

Putin accuses the West of “use of weapons with nuclear components” after UK says it will send Ukraine depleted uranium ammo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused "the collective West" of using “weapons with nuclear components,” after the UK said it would send Ukraine depleted uranium ammunition on March 22.

Ukraine signs off on a $15.6bn EFF staff-level agreement with the IMF

Ukraine has secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 48-month $15.6bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, the government said on March 22.

Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks

Budapest claims that the move "hurts the cherished unity of Nato".

CEZ achieves record net income of CZK80.7bn in 2022

Czech power group, which is 70% state-owned, said it could issue a record dividend of up to CZK117 a share.

Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign

After 13 years, TF-X project yet to come up with propulsion technology, yet president presenting “fifth generation” aircraft prototype as prestigious achievement.

Putin accuses the West of “use of weapons with nuclear components” after UK says it will send Ukraine depleted uranium ammo
10 hours ago
Ukraine signs off on a $15.6bn EFF staff-level agreement with the IMF
11 hours ago
Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
11 hours ago
CEZ achieves record net income of CZK80.7bn in 2022
11 hours ago
Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    4 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 day ago
  3. Most African nations will attend Russia’s second Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg
    7 days ago
  4. The wheels are coming off Russia’s banking sector
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    10 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    16 days ago
  2. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    10 days ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  5. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss