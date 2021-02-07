Ikea plans online first launch in Slovenia if pandemic prevents store opening

Ikea plans online first launch in Slovenia if pandemic prevents store opening
By bne IntelliNews February 7, 2021

The Swedish furniture giant Ikea will open its online store for Slovenian clients on February 25 and if coronavirus restrictions allow, its new brick-and-mortar store in the capital will also open the same day, local media reported on February 5.

The store covers more than 31,000 square metres and is located in BTC City shopping center in Ljubljana. It will offer about 9,500 products.

Ikea will open a retail website at www.ikea.si, where visitors will be able to see home furnishing products ahead of the launch, but purchases will be available from February 25, RTV Slovenia said, citing a statement from the company.

The Swedish retailer will also open a collection point in Maribor on February 25, where customers will be able to pick up goods ordered online at reduced delivery prices.

Ikea initially announced the opening of a store in Ljubljana for the end of 2020, but the plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Last September, Ikea also advertised more than 300 jobs for the Ljubljana store, which will be Ikea’s first retail point in Slovenia.

