IMF improves Russia's 2023 GDP forecast from 0.3% to 0.7%

Russia's economy is expected to grow more quickly this year by 0.7% according to the IMF, but slow more than expected next year, growing by 1.3%. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 12, 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its estimate of Russian economic growth in 2023, the Fund said in its report on global economic development prospects released on April 12. 

The IMF expects the Russian national GDP to grow by 0.7% in 2023, up from the previous forecast of 0.3% growth for this year. It also expects growth next year to be 1.3%, less than the previous forecast of 2.1% as sanctions continue to bite. 

Inflation in Russia was 13.8% on average last year, the IMF said. Inflation is anticipated to fall to below the CBR’s target rate of 4% in the coming months, on low base effects, but will rise again in the second half of this year towards around 8%, the CBR believes. 

The Fund predicts inflation will drop to 7% in 2023 and to 4.6% in 2024.

 

Data

Slower growth in Hungary’s vehicle sector drags down February industrial production

Headline industrial output fell for the second straight month in February, down 4.6% year-on-year.

Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn

Russia’s international reserves increased by 1.2%, or $6.9bn, in one week to top $600bn for the first time since the war in Ukraine started, the Central Bank said in a statement on April 13.

Ukraine’s inflation falls to 21.3% y/y in March, but remains stubbornly high

Consumer price inflation fell to 21.3% in March y/y from 24.9% a month earlier, but despite keeping the prime interest rates punishingly high, inflation remains elevated, Ukrstat reported on April 12.

Hungary’s March CPI surprises to the upside at 25.4%

Consumer prices in Hungary remained over the psychological 25% threshold, the highest level in the EU.

Romania’s trade gap shrinks on lower industrial activity

Romania’s trade deficit narrowed by 5.3% y/y in January-February amid a combination of lower oil prices, lower imports of natural gas and subdued industrial activity.

Slower growth in Hungary’s vehicle sector drags down February industrial production
2 days ago
Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
3 days ago
Ukraine’s inflation falls to 21.3% y/y in March, but remains stubbornly high
3 days ago
Hungary’s March CPI surprises to the upside at 25.4%
4 days ago
Romania’s trade gap shrinks on lower industrial activity
5 days ago

Reports

