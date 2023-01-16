Inflation edges down to 16.4% y/y in Romania

Inflation edges down to 16.4% y/y in Romania
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 16, 2023

Headline inflation edged down to under 16.4% y/y in December, from nearly 16.8% y/y in November, according to data reported by the statistics office INS.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) expects the annual inflation to ease slightly during the first quarter of this year and, amid base effects, much faster afterwards to reach single-digits during the third quarter of the year.

Consistent with such expectations, still seen as slightly optimistic by independent analysts, the central bank is seen as maintaining the monetary policy unchanged until the end of 2023.

The average consumer prices increased by only 0.37% in December, the lowest monthly inflation since November 2021.

Fuel prices dropped by 6.5% in the month, with a 0.52pp contribution on the monthly and annual inflation.

Compared to December 2021, however, fuel prices were 12.4% higher in December 2022, which contributed 1pp to the overall 16.4% annual inflation.

The prices of electricity and natural gas contributed a combined 3.3pp despite the cap and subsidy scheme financed by the government.

The more expensive food (+22% y/y) contributed a massive 7.3pp to the overall inflation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: IEA five-point action plan could avoid a new European energy crisis this year

Gas, panic in 2023

Romania’s car production accelerates past 500,000 for the first time

Data

Turkey holds policy rate constant at 9%

Rate-setters are, however, sidelined. Erdogan administration conducts monetary policy via macroprudential measures and non-capital controls.

Polish core inflation eases growth rate, adding just 0.1pp to 11.5% y/y in December

Easing inflation all but ends the National Bank of Poland’s tightening of monetary policy, which the NBP officially claims has only been put on hold.

Industry lags behind most other sectors of the economy in Romania

The downward trend is the result of low value-added activities outsourced by foreign industrial groups combined with the lowest innovation in Europe among local enterprises.

Russo-China trade up 30% in 2022, on course to hit $200bn early

Trade between Russia and China reached a new all-time high in 2022, with a 29.3% increase compared to the previous year, totaling $190.27bn.

Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022 to 687,370 units, up by a quarter m/m

Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022 to 687,370 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on January 12, as the sector continues to make a slow recovery from a collapse following the start of the war in February.

Turkey holds policy rate constant at 9%
17 hours ago
Polish core inflation eases growth rate, adding just 0.1pp to 11.5% y/y in December
3 days ago
Industry lags behind most other sectors of the economy in Romania
4 days ago
Russo-China trade up 30% in 2022, on course to hit $200bn early
6 days ago
Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022 to 687,370 units, up by a quarter m/m
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    7 days ago
  3. Running out of ammo
    1 day ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    11 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    7 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    14 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    18 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    11 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss