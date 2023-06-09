Inflation in Ukraine dropped to 15.5% in May

Inflation in Ukraine dropped to 15.5% in May
Inflation dropped in May / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv June 9, 2023

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) estimates that inflation continued to decrease in May, following the current trend this year, Ukraine Business News reported on June 8.

Inflation dropped to 17.9% in April and the NBU’s June Macroeconomic and Monetary Survey states that it dropped to about 15.5% last month. The recent improvements are due to the sufficient supply of food and fuel, the hryvnia growing stronger on the cash foreign exchange market, the improvement of inflationary expectations and 2022’s base effects. (Chart)

Inflationary pressure experienced a decrease due to positive developments in inflation and exchange rate expectations, favourable conditions in the foreign exchange market, subdued consumer demand and reduced spending pressure. These combined factors effectively contributed to the ongoing moderation of inflation in May.

The NBU noted that economic activity continued to recover last month, as power supply remained uninterrupted and domestic demand supported industry and trade, although the blocking of the “grain corridor” and limitation on Ukraine’s food exports damaged the transport industry and several food processing sub-sectors. The indexation of pensions and budget payments helped support household income, whilst international aid and domestic borrowing helped cover the state budget deficit.

With inflation declining and the energy sector under control, Ukrainian businesses have expressed optimism that their production will grow. The index of expectations of business activity, which the NBU calculates every month, was 50.5 points in May, a decrease from 51.5 points in April, but still an improvement on March with 49.5 points.

The NBU believes inflation will drop to 14.6% this year, a revision of its previous prediction of 18.7% in December. 

This is due to the NBU’s monetary policy, in addition to the rapid recovery of Ukraine’s energy sector, according to National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyy. In addition, energy prices have fallen and consumer demand has declined.

The NBU has been keeping its interest rates high in an effort to tackle inflation as well as maintain the stability of the currency.

Related Content

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

ICC launches investigation into Kakhovka dam destruction

Ukraine’s economy is worse off than the US’ Great Depression

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

ICC launches investigation into Kakhovka dam destruction

Ukraine’s economy is worse off than the US’ Great Depression

Data

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine. With gas storage tanks in the EU already approaching full capacity and already over 70% full, the EU is considering making use of Ukraine’s extensive gas storage tanks.

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Moreover, over half of these exports were re-exports originating from third countries, adding fuel to speculation that Armenia is playing a key role in the rerouting of Western imports to Russia to avoid sanctions.

Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation

Country is in a price-wage spiral, although wage hikes remain below both the official and actual inflation figures.

Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May

Inflation peaked in March after a year of strong growth, but is now falling as the rise in food prices has moderated.

CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
20 hours ago
Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation
1 day ago
Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May
1 day ago
CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    4 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    7 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    19 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    16 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss