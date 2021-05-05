ING: Czech economy falls by less than previously feared in 1Q

ING: Czech economy falls by less than previously feared in 1Q
The Czech economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter, far less than analysts were expecting
By Jakub Seidler Chief Economist at ING in the Czech Republic May 5, 2021

The preliminary GDP figure for the first quarter surprised on the upside. The economy fell just 0.3% quarter on quarter, with pandemic restrictions being in place throughout the quarter. For the whole year, we expect GDP growth to be around 3%, although pandemic-related uncertainty remains elevated.

1Q21 GDP severely impacted by the pandemic

The effects of the pandemic mean that first-quarter economic growth was less than had been generally expected at the turn of the year. With restrictions in place throughout the quarter, we assume that household consumption fell as well as investment. Export dynamics are likely to have slowed since the previous quarter, reflecting problems with semi-conductor supply. More information will be available at the beginning of June, as the Czech Statistical Office does not publish details in its flash GDP release.

Year-on-year decline eased due to base effect

Year on year, however, the downturn in economic growth slowed from -4.8% in 4Q20 to -2.1%. The y/y comparison incorporates the first coronavirus (COVID-19) wave and restrictions in the second half of March 2020 these were more severe than this year, with industry voluntarily shutting down production in March and April 2020.

Better than consensus expectations

Reuters consensus assumed a q/q GDP decline of 1% and the latest MinFin forecast assumed -0.9% q/q (-2.7% y/y). The winter CNB forecast pencilled in -0.2% q/q (-2.4% y/y), but this older forecast did not assume more adverse pandemic developments in the first quarter. Despite economic restrictions due to the pandemic, the performance of the domestic economy has exceeded the expectations of recent quarters.

For the whole year, GDP expected to grow by 3%

For the whole year, we expect GDP growth to be around 3%, mainly due to the economic recovery in the second half of the year and the low base effect. Still, uncertainty remains high due to the pandemic situation.

Jakub Seidler is the chief economist at ING in the Czech Republic. This note first appeared on ING’s THINK.ING portal here.

Content Disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.

 

 

ING: Inflation pressure continues to build in Poland

ISTANBUL BLOG: Now you see it, now you don’t

Borsa Istanbul’s IPO price ceiling spell broken

Opinion

COMMENT: “Patronagists” scandal brings back memories of the communist era in Albania

Ahead of the April general election Albania’s ruling Socialists were revealed to be keeping the population under surveillance.

Taking the Tashkent Stock Exchange to the next level

Akmal Djalilov, founder of Uzbekistan’s BeTrader platform, looks at a new decree allowing Uzbek companies to list abroad.

COMMENT: Philanthropy in Russia – not for the faint-hearted

Wealth in Russia comes with no small number of headaches. But one of the more surprising ones, linked to money, is that sometimes you can’t even give it away.

COMMENT: Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy

The recent build-up and withdrawal of Russian forces at Ukraine's eastern border forms part of President Putin's coherent strategy to recover control of Ukraine and reverse the 1991 territorial losses stemming from the 1991 collapse of the USSR.

COMMENT: Political interference in Naftogaz supervisory board operations is a major setback in corporate governance reform

Ukraine’s business community and its supporters abroad condemned the Cabinet’s decision to sack the widely respected CEO of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev on April 28, calling it an abuse of corporate governance that will undermine foreign investment.

