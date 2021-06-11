ING: So what is a greenium and how do we get to it?

How can you calculate the "greenium", the premium that green bonds command over regular bonds
By bne IntelliNews June 11, 2021

The existence of a "greenium" is mostly justified by higher demand for green bonds. We estimate the greenium for each curve separately, ensuring it is not polluted by other factors such as sector or maturity.

The theory behind the greenium

One of the peculiarities of ESG (aka “Green”) issuance is the capability to trade at a premium versus regular (aka “Vanilla") bonds. There is no theoretical reason that this should be the case. Green bonds are just as likely to be repaid as Vanilla bonds, or in other words there is no greater or lesser default risk attached to them (from the same issuer, and without subordination).

So if Green bonds command a premium, it must reflect a prevalence of demand over supply. The issuance of Green bonds has soared in recent years, but demand has outstripped it. The so-called “greenium” reflects this through a lower yield being attached to Green relative to Vanilla bond issuance.

But also there is a longevity rationale. Sustainability should mean avoidance of existential risk, and to that extent we could or should expect to see a premium being attached to such product.

What is a Greenium, our methodology in a nutshell

We have quantified the pricing difference between green and non-green bonds (the greenium in its purest sense, as a price differential). There is more than one way to approach this issue. There is rarely a green and non-green bond sharing exactly the same characteristics (coupon, maturity, size, issue date, currency, sector, etc.), so direct comparison is almost never an option.

One approach is not to try to correct for these factors at all and just compare the average yield between green and non-green bonds. The advantage of this method is that it doesn’t rely on any model, but the greenium estimate is liable to be drowned out by other factors (eg, maturity). At the other end of the spectrum, one can resort to a curve model and estimate the greenium for each issuer in order to avoid the measure being ‘polluted’ by other factors. This is our approach.

To achieve this, we build two curve models for each issuer with a sufficient number of green and non-green bonds (3 and 10 respectively): one with a green factor, and one without. In the first case, the value of this green factor is simply our greenium estimate. In the second, the median model residual of all existing green bonds is our estimate. The two approaches are very similar but the second tends to be more robust for curves with only a small number of bonds, so we use both.

Below are some examples of greenium calculations.

This article first appeared in ING THINK here.

Padhraic Garvey is ING’s Regional Head of Research in New York and Antoine Bouvet ING Senior Rates Strategist in the UK.

 

Russian internet major Yandex outlines ESG goals

Among Yandex's ESG priorities are reducing its carbon footprint, mainly from data centres and fuel use.

Central bank says 50% of Romanian bank loans bear climate change risk

Central bank official warns over banks' climate risk, saying 25.4% of non-government credits finance polluting businesses.

bneGREEN: IEA calls for $1 trillion of annual investment into clean energy in developing economies

Private finance is crucial if emerging economies are not to be left behind in the race to net zero, the IEA warns.

More than half of North Macedonia’s banks start providing green loans

Most commercial banks in North Macedonia aim to increase the share of green loans in their portfolios, central bank survey finds.

ING: The corporate premium in green finance

There is a cost saving to issuing Green. It varies according to circumstances, but the baseline assumption now is for green yields to be below vanilla ones; not by much, but it's persistent enough.

