Investors unhappy with Norilsk Nickel for capex underspending that has caused major environmental disasters

Investors are unhappy with the management of Norilsk Nickel (NorNickel), the world’s biggest nickel producer, which they say is systematically underspending on repairs and maintenance and has suffered a string of catastrophic environmental disasters as a result, despite earning record profits and paying out sky high dividends to investors.

“I am changing my "Bullish" rating to "Neutral" ("Hold") given the total ignorance of ESG by the company's executives,” analysts at Oakoff Investments said in a recent research note. “Strong demand in the coming years opens up many opportunities for [Norilsk] and its peers amid short supply in the market, so the high prices of 2021. However, I believe that the company will not reach its full potential until a new management team replaces the current one.”

The company’s executives have upset investors by consistently underspending on its capital expenditure (capex), according to the company’s critics, using only an estimated 70% of the money allocated for investments that has started to cause problems as the Soviet-era equipment and infrastructure wear out.

NorNickel has had a series of environmental accidents that some shareholders believe are due to underinvestment by the management, who have also not paid sufficient attention to the problems being caused by temperatures that are rising more than twice as fast in Russia’s bleak regions of the Far North than in the rest of the world.

A power unit (HPP-3) belonging to Norilsk Nickel spilled over 20,000 tonnes of oil into Arctic rivers in the Pyasino region in June 2020 that was declared a federal emergency by the Kremlin. The spill has been dubbed the second worst environment disaster in Russia’s history and cost Norilsk over $2bn in fines.

The Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund said at the time: “Estimates by leading experts clearly show that the accident at HPP-3 occurred due to serious mismanagement in the corporate governance system of NorNickel in terms of assessing environmental risks and ensuring environmental safety.” And “we observed an attempt to hide what had happened”.

NorNickel pointed out in comments to bne IntelliNews that the WWF later praised the company’s efforts at cleaning up the spill and the management blamed the melting permafrost for the accident, but that claim that was contested by Russia’s nuclear and environmental watchdog Rostechnadzor, which found the accident was caused by “violations during the construction and operation of a reservoir, not thawing of the permafrost,” according to a preliminary investigation released in July last year, Reuters reported.

“The accident resulted from related technical and organisational violations, both during the reservoir’s construction phase, and its operation,” Rostechnadzor said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.

Russian government safety inspectors had already deemed the corroded fuel tank unstable two years earlier but that the company had never fixed it, according to a report by the Environmental Resources Management Limited that was commissioned by NorNickel.

“According to ERM's assessment of the causes leading to the diesel fuel spill last year, capex underspending was not mentioned as a root cause,” a NorNickel spokesperson told bne IntelliNews in emailed comments, citing the report it commissioned.

“The likely cause of the tank failure was differential subsidence of the tank base foundation. This would appear to have been a result of the failure of some of the reinforced concrete piles which supported the tank. This subsidence resulted in a rupture of the tank shell where the wall is welded to the base… This suggests that increasing permafrost temperature, linked to reduced adfreeze and bearing capacity of soils and resultant creep settlement of the piles not installed into bedrock was the likely failure mechanism… However, underpinning all of this is the fact that if all piles had been installed as designed into the bedrock, this failure would not have happened,” ERM said in its report.

The owner, Vladimir Potanin, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin personally to apologise for the accident and claimed that the company had recovered 90% of the spilled oil, whereas environmental studies have found typically only about 8%-10% of oil spilled into the sea can be recovered and up to 50% spilled into rivers. Separately, the Russian government’s fisheries science agency told InsideClimate News that its testing showed that the contamination had spread down the river and made it all the way to the Barents Sea.

In addition to the severity of the spill, there have been allegations that NorNickel tried to bury the story and cover up the causes of the spill. Russia’s Minister for Emergencies Yevgeny Zinichev told Vladimir Putin that the company delayed giving notice in an attempt to “contain” the spill and that management hushed up and downplayed the scale of the disaster for at least two days after the accident. Now there are ongoing criminal investigations citing negligence that may lead to more senior managers being prosecuted.

And on top of all that there is still an ongoing settlement dispute with the Russian fisheries ministry that is claiming some $800mn in damages that may result in additional fines for the company, which has already been ordered to pay $2bn, and more criminal charges after management lied, saying the spill didn’t reach Arctic Ocean.

Lack of capex

The problem is not the lack of money. In the first half of this year the company generated 8.6bn rubles in revenue in metal sales ($116mn), which is 33.39% more than in the same period a year earlier year on year. Total revenue increased by 33.26% y/y.

Due to the significantly lower increase in production costs (12.68%, y/y), the company was able to show an increase in total gross profit of 45.08%. Moreover, due to lower general and administrative expenses, reversal of impairment of non-financial assets, and a 6.5-fold reduction in other OPEX, there was an increase in EBIT in the first half of 2021 by 288.29% y/y. EBITDA tripled over the year and EBITDA margin doubled over the same period. In short, NorNickel remains a very profitable company.

What has been driving interest in the company is in addition to nickel, it is one of the world’s biggest producers of the PMG group of metals – platinum and palladium as well as rhodium, iridium, osmium and ruthenium – that are key components in the burgeoning electric vehicles (EV) production.

But investors are unhappy by the underspending on capital expenditure (capex). At a capital markets day on November 29 to discuss the company’s strategy for the coming year investors quizzed the management on its capex plans, reports Goldman Sachs in a note on November 30.

“NorNickel has announced higher mid-term capex at almost every CMD in last years, but most believe that full execution of this capex is unlikely and NorNickel actual spend might run below initial plan, given its historical underspending,” Goldman Sachs analysts Nina Dergunova and Ilia Dmitriev said in a note.

NorNickel argues that investors like lower capex as that “actually implies more free cash flow to the company, so capex underspending in principle may not necessarily be a bad thing at least from the viewpoint of equity investors,” the spokesperson said.

This year has been no exception, with NorNickel promising to increase capex by 7-13% from the previous management guidance for 2022-2025 – management has warned this period will be a capital intensive one – and 10% higher than the Reuters consensus expectation ahead of the meeting. The company is promising to spend some $4.5bn a year on capex until 2025 and increased its longer-term capex plans, but it seems few investors actually expect the company to hit those targets.

“The company operates in a fairly capital-intensive market that is currently experiencing a peak due to the rapid recovery of the global economy,” Oakoff Investments said in a note. “Accordingly, production volumes are increasing, as we have seen, and this inevitably leads to the deterioration of equipment, reservoirs, communications and other infrastructure facilities that need to be replaced on a regular basis. This costs money, which the company has paid less and less in recent years – this is shown by the ratio of capex to total sales.”

The company has been allocating funds in its investment plans but analysts report that they systematically fail to carry out those investments.

“That is what happened at the spill by the Pyasino lake: money was earmarked to upgrade the structures supporting the oil tank, but it simply wasn't spent,” an executive with knowledge of the incident told bne IntelliNews. “When the ground began melting, the structure shifted and buckled, causing it to collapse.”

ESG failure

NorNickel has been more aware than most of the need to upgrade its ESG record. The company was spurred into action after Norway’s state pension fund banned investments in several Russian blue-chips for poor ESG scores in 2011. Norilsk Nickel in particular saw a massive outflow of equity investors after it was placed on the proscribed list. Since then it has already spent $2bn on reducing its sulphur dioxide emissions and plans to spend up to $4.3bn on the sulphur dioxide capture programme alone, according to the company spokesperson.

A significant part of the capex will deal with the company’s poor environment record. From the $35bn NorNickel intends to spend up until 2030, 17%, or $6bn, will go on environmental projects the management said during its Capital Markets Day. Another quarter (23%, $8bn) will be spent on energy infrastructure updates, such as the oil storage tank that collapsed at the Pyasino lake power plant. And another 6% ($2bn) will go on general long-term maintenance projects.

“Though NorNickel has proved able to ramp up capex materially and should deliver >50% growth in 2021, we note that budgeting historically has been conservative and actual capex spend has run below the company's initial guidance. We see risks of underspending in next years as well, especially if FX weakens,” Goldman Sachs said.

NorNickel has not done nothing to clean up its act, and has spent billions of dollars dealing with some of its worst problems. The company says it actually has a good record on CO2 emissions compared to its peers, emitting 8.1 tonnes per year against the industry average of 13 tpy. Moreover, the company plans to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Interfax reported citing Potanin in October.

The problem greenhouse gas (GHG) in NorNickel’s production is the poisonous SO2 and there too the company has acted, closing down a number of smelting facilities that were heavy emitters of sulphur dioxide in the Kola peninsula and says it is on track to reduce SO2 emissions by 85% in 2021 over 2015 levels.

The company is also in the midst of building a SO2 capture facility at the Nadezhda smelter and a facility to neutralise acid at a copper smelter that will be built next year as part of its SO2 reduction programme.

But despite these efforts, analysts worry that the company is trying to “greenwash” its ESG reputation to some extent by promising large capex investments, but then failing to follow through on the implementation.

“Global ESG standards are not really being implemented, despite the company's colourful presentation materials,” says Oakoff Investments. “The company's operational risk, unfortunately, remains at a very high level at present, as demonstrated by a series of serious environmental disasters caused precisely by the fault of [NorNickel] and the inadequate use of the funds allocated for capital expenditure purposes.”

In addition to the Pyasino lake power plant leak, the company has had several other accidents in the last year.

On June 28, 2020, illegal pumping of liquid from the tailings pile into the tundra resulted in a leak at the Norilsk Nickel enterprise. Greenpeace Russia, together with Novaya Gazeta and a former employee of Rosprirodnadzor Vasily Ryabinin, recorded how the contents of the Pacific Fleet tailings pile, intended for the storage of liquid waste containing heavy metals and surfactants, were drained. The liquid from the repository was pumped out and discharged into the tundra. Toxic waste entered the Kharaelakh river, which flows into Lake Pyasino.

On July 12, 2020, 44.5 tonnes of aviation fuel leaked in the Krasnoyarsk Territory near the village of Tukhard due to damage to the pipeline of the Norilsktransgaz company, which belongs to Norilsk Nickel.

At the end of May 2021 about 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked from the reservoir of a company controlled by Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel’s Heat and Power Plant No. 3, HPP-3).

This string of accidents has led minority shareholders including leading investment houses such as Fidelity, Vanguard and BlackRock to start asking questions about NorNickel’s business practices.

“All these accidents have been carefully studied and NorNickel took a lot from them. The main conclusions as well as steps to prevent anything like that in the future are covered in a White Paper,” the NorNickel spokeman told bne IntelliNews.

So have Russia’s environmental groups that accuse NorNickel bosses of using the current talk of global warming as mitigating circumstances and distract attention from the lack of necessary capex to maintain the company’s infrastructure in the harsh northern climate.

"It’s an attempt to write off Nornickel’s failure in risk management and ecological safety on the fashionable topic of climate change," said Alexey Knizhnikov of the Russian branch of the World Wildlife Federation, as cited by the Guardian. "The main factor is mismanagement."