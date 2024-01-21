Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions

Tensions between Tehran and Islamabad have been diffused within 72 hours, culminating in agreements to de-escalate and resume diplomatic ties following cross-border attacks on January 16 and 17.

Iran initiated missile and drone strikes against locations in Pakistan on January 16, citing the targeting of the separatist militant group Jaish ul-Adl, responsible for various attacks inside Iran, including a fatal assault in December 2023 that claimed the lives of 11 Iranian officers.

Pakistan condemned the attack, considering it a violation of its sovereignty, and responded on January 17 by targeting locations within Iran, claiming they housed the militant groups Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Baluchistan Liberation Front (BLF). This move sparked a strong protest from Iran.

Despite international concerns about the potential for a broader war and urgent calls for restraint, the two neighbouring nations exhibited immediate signs of reconciliation. This was exemplified by a phone conversation between Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani on January 18.

During the conversation, the Iranian minister emphasised the great importance Tehran places on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. He asserted that cooperation between the two countries is crucial to eradicate terrorist bases in Pakistan, as reported by Iranian media.

Jilani reciprocated, emphasising that countering terrorism forms the core of the two countries' cooperation. He assured Iran of Pakistan's mutual respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Jilani expressed Islamabad's readiness to collaborate with Iran on all issues based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation, underscoring the need for closer cooperation on security matters.

Officials from both sides also underscored the friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan, emphasising their disinterest in further escalation.

Pakistani media reported on January 19 that the Islamabad government decided to end the standoff and endorsed a move to fully restore diplomatic ties with Iran. Pakistan's National Security Committee, in a meeting, concluded that "the two countries would mutually overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy, paving the way to further deepen their historic relations," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar also stated that returning to relations as they stood before Iran's strikes was in the "interest of both countries.