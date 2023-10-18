Iran begins rationing foreign currency for trade and industry sectors

Iran begins rationing foreign currency for trade and industry sectors
Customers crowd outside a foreign exchange kiosk during one of Iran's recurrent foreign currency shortages. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 18, 2023

Iran has initiated a foreign currency rationing system for trade and industry. The decision took many economic stakeholders by surprise and has sparked concerns as the allocated foreign currency does not appear to meet the critical needs of these sectors, local business newspaper Donya-e Eghtesad reported on October 16.

Head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Mahmoud Najafi-Arab described this sudden policy shift as another example of unilateral changes imposed by policymakers. 

Adding to the unease, Najafi-Arab said, is that this currency rationing comes at a time when traders are the primary suppliers of essential production inputs.

He explained that the criteria for this rationing will be calculated based on the average of the past two years for the given industry, with a coefficient of 1.25. For the trade sector, it will also be determined using a two-year average but with a coefficient of 0.85.

This foreign currency rationing scheme is the latest measure employed by the Central Bank of Iran to regulate the foreign exchange market. The bank has already outlawed any foreign currency trading outside the exclusive channels it has established. Moreover, traders have long been mandated to sell their export earnings to the central bank at prices lower than free market rates.

The timing of the new measure is significant, coming soon after the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which had a ripple effect on the market, particularly affecting exchange rates of major foreign currencies against the Iranian rial.

The Iranian government's motivation behind the rationing measure seems to be to ration the dwindling foreign currency reserves in the country amid lingering sanctions against Tehran while mitigating the psychological impact of regional conflicts on exchange rates.

US media have recently reported that Washington has quietly reached an agreement with Qatar to prevent Tehran from gaining access to the $6 billion recently released by the US amid speculations that Iran may have had a role in the Hamas attack on Israel, though Tehran denies any such involvement and US President Joe Biden says there’s no proof of this.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin arrives in China, as UNSC rebuffs Kremlin's peace deal to Israel war

Ramifications of Israel-Gaza conflict could affect rest of MENA, says Capital Economics

Iranian foreign minister meets with Israel's enemies in diplomatic flurry

News

Turkey brands Israel’s claims over Gaza hospital blast “#FakeNews”

Accusation, made without evidence, will inflame Middle East protests over deaths of nearly 500 that Israelis and Palestinians blame on each other. Israel's national security council tells Israelis to depart Turkey as soon as possible.

Serbia secures free trade agreement and €4bn in infrastructure contracts with China

A Serbian delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic had a productive visit to China on October 17, where they concluded a free trade agreement and secured three substantial commercial agreements, collectively valued at €4bn.

Final count gives Poland’s PiS most seats but leaves it far from majority

Abortion restrictions helped give combined opposition 60% of women's vote versus 35% picking PiS.

US ambassador to Hungary condemns Orban-Putin meeting in Beijing

Orban confirmed that Budapest intends to continue cooperation with Russia in the energy sphere, called Rosatom a reliable partner and thanked Gazprom for fulfilling long-term contracts.

Czechoslovak Group to take over ammunition division of American Vista Outdoor

Acquisition represents biggest investment by a Czech company in US.

Turkey brands Israel’s claims over Gaza hospital blast “#FakeNews”
3 hours ago
Serbia secures free trade agreement and €4bn in infrastructure contracts with China
7 hours ago
Final count gives Poland’s PiS most seats but leaves it far from majority
12 hours ago
US ambassador to Hungary condemns Orban-Putin meeting in Beijing
12 hours ago
Czechoslovak Group to take over ammunition division of American Vista Outdoor
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    6 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    9 days ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    25 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    25 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss