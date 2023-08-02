Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands

Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) conduct war games in Strait of Hormuz / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews August 2, 2023

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-N) naval forces are conducting exercises near three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf under the wargame title “Shahid (Martyr) Eshaq Dara”, IRNA reported on August 2.

Both Iran and the UAE claim ownership of the strategically significant Big Tunb, Little Tunb, and Abu Musa islands in the Persian Gulf. Despite being under Iranian rule since 1971, Iran said the UAE must acknowledge that the islands are an integral part of Iranian territory. As a resolution, both nations had previously agreed to allow their respective police forces to patrol the islands.

The news agency reported the IRGC aims to demonstrate "the authority and combat readiness of the IRGC Navy to ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Iranian islands."

The official spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said that Tehran does not intend to condemn the status of these islands since it considers them its territory.

According to him, the commander of the IRGC, General Hossein Salami, and other high-ranking military officers flew to the island of Abu Musa to conduct exercises.

The military also landed on the island of Big Tunb.

The manoeuvres have been attended by various units of Iranian troops with the support of the aerospace forces.

The exercises involved new ships equipped with missiles ranging from 600 km, IRNA notes.

Meanwhile, Tasnim reported that some islands, including Abu Musa, had deployed Fatah ballistic missiles and Qadir cruise missiles with a range of 120 km and 300 km, respectively.

According to the agency, unmanned ships and aerial vehicles (drones) were also involved in the exercises.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation

Turkmenistan: Watched over by CCTVs of loving grace

Erdogan takes home $50bn package of soft investment pledges from UAE at end of Gulf tour

News

South Africa's NECSA agrees to cooperate with Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL

TVEL provides consumed nuclear fuel for Russian and international nuclear power plants (NPPs). One of every six nuclear reactors in the world operates on fuel manufactured by the ROSATOM unit.

Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project

A $13bn project to build a gas pipeline connecting giant gas fields in Nigeria to Europe is threatened by the recent coup d'état in Niger.

French IT company Atos close to finalising talks with Czech oligarch Kretinsky

Deal valued at €2bn involves the sale of 100% of Atos’ Tech Foundations.

PPF announces cooperation with Emirates’ e&

e& to pay €2.15bn for stake of 50% plus one share in PPF Telecom assets in Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia.

US imposes travel restrictions on Hungarian citizens

Washington say decision based on security risks associated with Hungarian passports issued between 2011 and 2020.

South Africa's NECSA agrees to cooperate with Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL
8 hours ago
Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
11 hours ago
French IT company Atos close to finalising talks with Czech oligarch Kretinsky
13 hours ago
PPF announces cooperation with Emirates’ e&
13 hours ago
US imposes travel restrictions on Hungarian citizens
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    7 days ago
  2. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    5 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    5 days ago
  4. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    2 days ago
  5. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    16 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    7 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss