Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-N) naval forces are conducting exercises near three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf under the wargame title “Shahid (Martyr) Eshaq Dara”, IRNA reported on August 2.

Both Iran and the UAE claim ownership of the strategically significant Big Tunb, Little Tunb, and Abu Musa islands in the Persian Gulf. Despite being under Iranian rule since 1971, Iran said the UAE must acknowledge that the islands are an integral part of Iranian territory. As a resolution, both nations had previously agreed to allow their respective police forces to patrol the islands.

The news agency reported the IRGC aims to demonstrate "the authority and combat readiness of the IRGC Navy to ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Iranian islands."

The official spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said that Tehran does not intend to condemn the status of these islands since it considers them its territory.

According to him, the commander of the IRGC, General Hossein Salami, and other high-ranking military officers flew to the island of Abu Musa to conduct exercises.

The military also landed on the island of Big Tunb.

The manoeuvres have been attended by various units of Iranian troops with the support of the aerospace forces.

The exercises involved new ships equipped with missiles ranging from 600 km, IRNA notes.

Meanwhile, Tasnim reported that some islands, including Abu Musa, had deployed Fatah ballistic missiles and Qadir cruise missiles with a range of 120 km and 300 km, respectively.

According to the agency, unmanned ships and aerial vehicles (drones) were also involved in the exercises.